Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 43: Capt. Michael Kanaan, AI and machine learning in suicide prevention

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Michael Kanaan was the first chairperson of artificial intelligence for the U.S. Air Force, Headquarters Pentagon. In that role, he authored and guided the research, development, and implementation strategies for AI technology and machine-learning activities across its global operations. He is currently the director of operations for Air Force / MIT artificial intelligence. In recognition of his fast-rising career and broad influence, the author was named to the 2019 Forbes “30 Under 30” list and has received numerous other awards and prestigious honors — including the Air Force’s 2018 General Larry O. Spencer Award for Innovation as well as the U.S. government’s Arthur S. Flemming Award, an honor shared by past recipients Neil Armstrong, Robert Gates, and Elizabeth Dole. Kanaan is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and previously led a national intelligence campaign for Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria and Iraq.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Air Force / MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator

Michael’s book: T-Minus AI: Humanity’s Countdown to Artificial Intelligence and the New Pursuit of Global Power

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

