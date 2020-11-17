Here are the new grades for America’s military ― and the threats against it

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump will leave office with a marginally stronger military than when he entered, but he is also leaving President-Elect Joe Biden with a set of more potent threats.

That’s based on the Heritage Foundation’s “2021 Index of U.S. Military Strength,” the conservative think tank’s annual review of the past year’s defense policy issues (which, to be clear, does not mention Trump of Biden directly). The Index assesses the global operating environment and U.S. military strength on a five-tiered scale of “very weak,” “weak,” “marginal,” “strong” and “very strong.”

“America’s leadership role remains in question, and its security interests are under significant pressure. Challenges continue to grow, long-standing allies are not what they once were, and the U.S. is increasingly bedeviled by debt that constrains its ability to sustain its forces commensurate with its interests," says the report, released Tuesday. It’s compiled by Heritage expert Dakota Wood.

The index, seen as influential on congressional Republicans, again concluded that America’s military cannot fight two major wars at once, which is the annual study’s main yardstick. For that, the report calls for an Army of 50 brigade combat teams, a Navy of 400 ships, an Air Force of 1,200 fighter/attack aircraft and a Marine Corps of 30 battalions.

Though the Trump administration has provided ever-higher defense budget increases, and Congress is on track to approve $740.5 billion for 2021, Heritage suggests the budget should be closer to $800 billion. That’s based on a 3 to 5 percent annual budget growth, adjusted for inflation, which is what defense leaders said they would need to realize the Trump administration’s National Defense Strategy after it launched.

“Over the past five fiscal years, from FY 2017 to FY 2021, the gap has ranged between $30 billion in the lower end of the projection and $100 billion at the higher end. These gaps illustrate the increased level of risk at which the U.S. military is currently operating,” the study reads.

Still, the study includes some realism about the political headwinds. It anticipates $2 trillion in deficit spending for coronavirus-relief “could influence how the defense budget is discussed and appropriated in future fiscal years,” adding: “The increased debt load will likely demand adjustments in how the federal government allocates taxpayers' dollars, although how this will occur and the extent to which it will affect specific accounts is not yet known.”

Military grades

The report judges each service in three categories — capacity, capability and readiness — before offering a final score. Overall the report ranks each of the four services as “marginal,” essentially a “C” grade. Defense News made a comparison between the 2021 Index and the 2016 Index in light of the coming changeover in administrations.

In 2016, the Index described the joint force as “aged and shrinking in its capacity,” while in 2021, it pointed to the force’s lack of experience with "high-end, major combat operations toward which it has only recently begun to redirect its training and planning, and it is still aged and shrinking in its capacity for operations even if limited quantities of new equipment like the F-35 Lightning II fighter are gradually being introduced.

In 2016, all four services were also ranked “marginal” ― except for the Army, which ranked “weak” in part due to deficient readiness. In 2021, the Army’s readiness ranked a standout “very strong” since last year’s study credited it for reemphasizing conventional combat training.

“The Army has fully committed to modernizing its forces for great-power competition, but its programs are still in their development phase, and it will be a few years before they are ready for acquisition and fielding,” the report notes. “It remains ‘weak’ in capacity with 70 percent of the force it should have.”

The Navy, Heritage noted, is trending toward ‘weak’ in capability and readiness and remained ‘weak’ in capacity as the fleet is “too small” for its workload. “The technology gap between the Navy and its peer competitors is narrowing in favor of competitors, and the Navy’s ships are aging faster than they are being replaced,” the report says.

The report changed the threshold for the Marine Corps from 36 infantry battalions to 30 battalions this year in acknowledgement of the Corps' argument that it is a one-war force that also stands ready for a broad range of smaller crisis-response tasks. However, the USMC’s plans to cut down to 21 would return it to a score of “weak,” the report notes.

America’s nuclear arsenal is “marginal” overall, as it was in 2016, but it is “trending toward ‘strong,’” if it continues modernizing the nuclear enterprise, the report says.

“Although a bipartisan commitment has led to continued progress on U.S. nuclear forces modernization and warhead sustainment, these programs remain seriously threatened by potential future fiscal uncertainties,” the report reads. “The infrastructure that supports nuclear programs is very aged, and nuclear test readiness has revealed troubling problems within the forces.”

Global threats

The threat to U.S. interests from abroad is “gathering,” as America faces challenges from the “4+1 threats” — Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and terrorism. All but Af-Pak terrorism were rated a “high” threat to U.S. vital interests.

Since 2016, Russian and Chinese capability jumped from “gathering” to “formidable,” as Russia “increased its investment in modernizing its military and has gained significant combat experience while continuing to sabotage U.S. and Western policy in Syria and Ukraine.” Still, Heritage projects that Russia’s COVID-19-related economic slump will make it tougher for Russia to fund military affairs.

While China’s growing ability to challenge the U.S. across domains is a threat, the Index highlights China’s emphasis on suppressing and destroying an enemy’s information systems.

“China’s ongoing and sustained effort to penetrate foreign computer networks [as] a major risk to Western security,” the report reads. “The Chinese effort to dominate the 5G market only exacerbates this, because 5G will be the backbone for the next generation of telecommunications.”

An “aggressive” Iran jumped from “aspirational” to “gathering” ― due in part to its “development of its ballistic missiles and potential nuclear capability,” which “poses a long-term threat to the security of the U.S. homeland.”

Iran now has far more uranium than allowed under its deal with world powers since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018. The Mideast also has been roiled by tensions between Tehran and Washington, which pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.

Middle East terrorism jumped from “aspirational” to “capable,” as the Islamic State, “has lost its so-called Caliphate, but it remains a highly dangerous adversary capable of planning and executing attacks regionally and—at the very least — inspiring them in the West.”

Af-Pak Terrorism fell from “gathering” to “capable,” amid the Taliban’s involvement in peace talks with the Afghan government, which the index assessed as making “little progress.”

North Korea in 2016 was assessed as “hostile,” and a “severe” threat to U.S. vital interests, while this year’s report said it was “testing” and pointed to its “range of provocative behavior that includes nuclear and missile tests and tactical-level attacks on South Korea.”

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went from threats of war to three unprecedented sit-downs, which, though high-profile media events, did nothing to rid the North of its banned nuclear-tipped long-range missiles.

With reporting by the Associated Press.