BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles after the ceasefire came into effect. Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets.

Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect, after both Israel and Iran accepted President Donald Trump’s plan to end the 12-day war roiling the Middle East.

Explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning on Tuesday, after both Israel and Iran on Tuesday had initially accepted a ceasefire plan.

According to Israel’s emergency services, there were no injuries in the missiles launched towards Israel after the ceasefire started.

Overnight, just before the ceasefire started, Israel launched more than 100 munitions targeting dozens of sites in Tehran, including missile launchers.

The ceasefire agreement came after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday and after it launched an onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning. Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn.

Though Israel said it had intercepted the midmorning barrage of missiles, it showed how dangerous the situation remained.