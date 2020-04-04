VA reports 20 new deaths from coronavirus overnight, total cases top 2,500: MAP

Since Veterans Affairs leaders reported the first death of a VA patient from coronavirus in mid-March, the number of positive cases — and fatalities — in the department’s health system has risen dramatically.

As of April 4, there have been 98 patients who have died from the illness. That number increased by 20 from the day before and totaled just nine last week.

VA officials have offered only partial details of the deaths, but so far all of the fatalities have been among patients aged 50 or older.

Across all VA sites, 2,516 patients in VA care have tested positive for the fast-spreading virus. Last week, that number was under 600.

Based on information released by department health officials, here are the VA medical centers currently dealing with coronavirus cases:

On Friday, five VA medical centers announced their first official positive tests of coronavirus among patients: Boise, Idaho; Durham, N.C.; Erie, Penn.; Grand Junction, Colo.; and Huntingdon, W. Va. Two more announced their first on Saturday: Providence, R.I., and Danville, Ill.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

Officials also said any veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their local VA facility before visiting to determine their next steps.

In a statement, department leaders have promised “an aggressive public health response to protect and care for veterans, their families, health care providers, and staff in the face of this emerging health risk.”

That includes work with the CDC and the possibility of accepting some non-veteran patients at VA medical centers to provide relief to overtaxed local health care systems.