Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill Monday afternoon after an extended election break without knowing for sure what those election results are.

Democrats appear to have retained control of the Senate next year and Republicans are likely to have the majority in the House. But numerous Congressional races have not yet been finalized, even while dozens of new members are scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. for orientation this week.

Lawmakers in office have a long list of work to complete before the end of the year, including passing the annual defense authorization bill (which is expected to be on the Senate floor for votes this week) and finalizing an appropriations package for fiscal 2023 (which began Oct. 1).

Timing for that will be disrupted by Congress’ Thanksgiving break, which lasts from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28.

Tuesday, Nov. 15



House Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Homeland threats

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others testify on current threats facing the country.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Africa

Outside experts testify on U.S. foreign assistance to African nations and ongoing conflict throughout the continent.



House Foreign Affairs — 12 p.m. — online hearing

Hungary

Outside experts testify on the state of democracy in Hungary.



Wednesday, Nov. 16



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Russia

Outside experts testify on how the ongoing war in Ukraine has damaged Russia’s global influence.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Eastern Europe

State Department officials will testify on current security concerns in the Black Sea and Caucasus Mountain region of Europe.



Senate Veterans Affairs — 3 p.m. — G50 Dirksen

PACT Act implementation

VA officials will testify on progress implementing the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.



Thursday, Nov. 17



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Sub-Saharan Africa

State Department officials testify on U.S. policy towards Sub-Saharan Africa.



Senate Homeland Security — 10:15 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Homeland Threats

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others testify on current threats facing the country.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.