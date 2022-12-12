Congressional leaders have just five days left to reach a deal on a full-year funding plan for fiscal 2023 or trigger a partial government shutdown on the eve of their planned holiday break.

Lawmakers earlier this fall passed a short-term budget extension that runs through Dec. 16 as negotiations continued over a full-year budget plan for federal operations. Now, with that deadline fast approaching, no deal has been finalized.

Democratic appropriators in recent days have said if a compromise on funding levels isn’t found soon, they will introduce plans for a full-year continuing budget resolution to stave off the issue of a shutdown until fall 2023. But that plan would mean tens of billions less in expected spending for the Defense Department and other federal agencies in coming months.

On Sunday, Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vermont, said he was holding off on that move for now because of positive negotiations in the last few days. But that may change if a deal is not announced early this week.

Tuesday, Dec. 13



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Gender Terms

The committee will mark up legislation related to DOD gender terms and phrases.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Office of Intelligence

Department of Homeland Security officials will testify on operations of their Office of Intelligence and Analysis.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Extremist Groups Threats

Outside experts will testify on the threat posed to U.S. institutions by extremist groups.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pandemic Response

Department officials will testify on operations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Development Assistance

Outside experts will testify on efforts to modernize international development assistance programs.



Wednesday, Dec. 14



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Caucasus Policy

State Department officials will testify on U.S. policy towards the Caucasus.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Caregivers Assistance

Department officials will testify on the latest developments with the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Yemen

Outside experts will testify on the political and humanitarian situation in Yemen.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Veterans' Data Privacy

Department officials will testify on the safeguards in VA systems to protect veterans’ personal data.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA Home Loans

Department officials will testify on the latest developments with the VA Home Loan program.





