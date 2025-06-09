Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear before Congress this week for the first time since his tumultuous confirmation to discuss the fiscal 2026 military budget, even though the full White House request for his department has yet to be released.

Hegseth is scheduled to appear before both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees on Tuesday and before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday. All three hearings are intended to be focused on funding issues for the next fiscal year.

But questions from lawmakers are unlikely to stay only on that topic.

Democratic lawmakers have already discussed plans to grill Hegseth on his use of non-secure messaging platforms ahead of overseas airstrikes, policy decisions ending outreach programs to women and minority recruits and the high-profile dismissals of multiple defense officials in recent months.

The defense secretary will be accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine in his first post-confirmation testimony, as well. Caine replaced Gen. CQ Brown after the latter was fired by President Donald Trump in February for unspecified reasons.

Last week, Senate leaders said they didn’t expect specifics on the president’s defense budget plan for several more weeks. But lawmakers said they need to press forward on the issue now to have any hope of reaching a funding deal by October, the start of the new fiscal year.

Tuesday, June 10 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Middle East/Africa Posture

Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — H-140 Capitol

FY2026 Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 192 Dirksen

FY2026 Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

FY2026 VA/Military Construction Budget

The full committee will mark up its draft of the VA appropriations bill for fiscal 2026.



Wednesday, June 11 House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 11 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army Munition Industrial Base

Department officials will testify on challenges and strategy with the Army munitions industrial base.



Thursday, June 12 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Central Command

Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

FY2026 Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Army Budget

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.





