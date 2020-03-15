Gov. Cuomo: Use Army Corps to help fight virus spread

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Army Corps of Engineers should be mobilized to help fight the coronavirus by equipping facilities like military bases or college dormitories to serve as temporary medical centers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

In an opinion piece published Sunday in The New York Times, the Democrat called on President Donald Trump to authorize states to expand testing capabilities, set federal standards for shutting down commerce and schools, and mobilize the military to bolster medical treatment capabilities.

“States cannot build more hospitals, acquire ventilators or modify facilities quickly enough,” Cuomo wrote, saying the expertise and equipment of the Army Corps is “our best hope.”

National Guard activated to combat coronavirus spread in six states, more to follow National Guard components in California, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Maryland Rhode Island and Washington have been activated to assist in combating the spread of COVID-19. The units are supporting logistics, communications and planning operations alongside state officials.

Cuomo said Saturday that more than 600 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Two people, ages 82 and 65, have died. Cuomo said he believes thousands of New Yorkers, possibly tens of thousands, already have the disease.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

National Guard troops stand by as people wait to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 13, 2020, at the state's first drive through COVID-19 mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y. (Timothy A. Clary/ AFP via Getty Images)