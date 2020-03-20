Navy Exchanges implement restrictions amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Navy Exchange Service Command is putting some restrictions in place at retail stores to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Thursday, NEXCOM suspended all in-store sales — including its “One Day Sale” event on March 21 — for locations worldwide. The sales are cancelled until May 11, according to a NEXCOM release.

“This decision was made in an abundance of caution to encourage CDC social distancing recommendations and ensure the health and safety of our patrons,” said Rear Adm (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, CEO of Navy Exchange Service Command.

Additionally, stores will have adjusted occupancy limits and operating hours that further affect NEX shoppers. Those will be posted on the individual store Facebook pages and on myNavyExchange.com.