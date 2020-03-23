News

How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from Marines.

1 hour ago
Medical personnel direct U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment as they arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 28, 2020. Upon their return from the Republic of Korea, the Marines were screened in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Japanese government guidelines. III MEF is taking its responsibilities to protect our Marines, Sailors, families, and local communities safe by actively working to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Josue Marquez)

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

Is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face new challenges?

Marine Corps Times wants to hear from Marines about how things are going at the local level.

Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

