How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from Marines.

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

Is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face new challenges?

Marine Corps Times wants to hear from Marines about how things are going at the local level.

Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.