Report: Glass found in South Carolina National Guard soldiers’ pizza while deployed in DC

While deployed in Washington, D.C. responding to protests, two soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard discovered glass in their pizza, a new report says.

The soldiers were staying at the Marriott Marquis Hotel and used Uber Eats to deliver the pizza from an unnamed local establishment, the Post and Courier reports, citing a Defense Department report on the incident. But upon its arrival, the soldiers found the pizza had pieces of glass baked into the dough and cheese.

The soldiers weren’t harmed, but the incident was reported to the police. The S.C. National Guard believes it was an isolated incident.

“The command says that the soldiers are OK, and that this was the only incident to their knowledge,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard, told The Post and Courier.

The D.C. Metro Police Department told The Post and Courier no additional information was available, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Military Times.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers headed to Washington D.C. in light of protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man prosecutors say was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that National Guard troops would start to evacuate D.C. due to primarily peaceful protests.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

In total, nearly 5,000 personnel from 11 states and D.C. were in the nation’s capitol responding to the protests. Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, told reporters that roughly 1,500 were responding to the protests at any given time.