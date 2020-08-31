Training suspended after 4 civilians die in South Korea in crash with U.S. armored vehicle

Four South Korean civilians died Sunday after they were involved in a crash with a U.S. armored vehicle.

“USFK is aware of the fatal accident near the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex involving a Korean civilian vehicle and a 2nd Infantry, ROK-US Combined Division armored personnel carrier,” USFK said in a statement. “USFK, Eighth Army, and 2nd Infantry ROK-US Combined Division are fully cooperating with the KNP investigation.”

“USFK offers its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased following this tragic accident, they are in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect to those killed and their families Eighth Army is temporarily suspending training in the area.”

USFK confirmed to Military Times four civilians were killed in the crash.

According to Yonhap News, a sport utility vehicle with two couples in their 50s rear-ended the U.S. armored vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in Pocheon. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Per Yonhap news, police have asked for an autopsy of the driver. They are also examining if the crash was connected at all to the fact that the drivers switched minutes before the incident.

Police also said the U.S. troops were headed to base after wrapping up a drill and said it’s common for U.S. armored vehicles to use the road, Yonhap reports.