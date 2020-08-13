Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 30: Rick Trimp, head of LivingWorks

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Rick Trimp is an experienced health and education executive. He leads LivingWorks with a vision of community-based health impact made possible through layered, integrated training programs combined with transformative technology.

Prior to joining LivingWorks, Rick led the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology‘s School of Health and Life Sciences as dean. Before that, he provided executive leadership to Alberta Health Services, Canada’s first and largest province-wide health service, first as vice president of Province-Wide Clinical Support Programs and Services and then as interim president and CEO.

Rick began his career as a physical therapy technician with the United States Navy and went on to work in health-care operations throughout Canada and the United States. His focus on fostering and expanding strategic partnerships has enabled him to draw communities and partner organizations together to magnify their health and education impacts. Rick is passionate about suicide prevention and establishing grassroots, community-based approaches that create lasting changes in population health.

