The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: Staying Organized This PCS Season – and Beyond

This week: With PCS season underway, a certified professional organizer and Army spouse gives her top moving tips and other life hacks for military families.

About the Guest:

Lauren Weldon May is a Certified Professional Organizer®, a Golden Circle member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and founder of Manifesto Home + Office. She has spent over 3,000 hours organizing hundreds of clients since she started her company in 2013. While May loves to organize any space from playrooms to closets for clients from all walks of life, her primary focus is on military family organization as well as paperwork processes and systems. May is married to an Army JAG officer, with whom she will be PCSing to Vicenza, Italy this summer.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

