The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: What’s the Hold Up on the Tenant Bill of Rights for Military Families?

This week: Implementation of the Defense Department’s Tenant Bill of Rights for military families in base housing has hit a few snags, even as more families sue the companies that manage these properties. A Stars and Stripes reporter provides the latest updates.

Rose L. Thayer is based out of Austin, Texas, and has been covering the western region of the continental U.S. for Stars and Stripes since 2018. Before that she was a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald in Texas and a freelance journalist for publications including The Alcalde, Texas Highways and the Austin American-Statesman. She is the spouse of an Army veteran and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Her awards include a 2021 Dateline Award for non-breaking news from the Society of Professional Journalists DC Chapter for reporting on the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and an honorable mention from the Military Reporters and Editors Association for her coverage of crime at Fort Hood, Texas.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

