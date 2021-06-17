Hawaii Marine corporal dies after being struck by vehicle in crosswalk

A 21-year-old Marine corporal has died after being struck by a van in Hawaii, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Cpl. Douglas A. Mott died June 8 at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu nine days after being hit by a passenger van driven by a 52-year-old man, Stars and Stripes first reported.

“Cpl. Mott succumbed to injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street as a pedestrian in Kaimuki, Hawaii,” Marine spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams said to Marine Corps Times in a Wednesday statement.

The incident happened shortly after midnight May 30, during Memorial Day Weekend.

“Speed and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors,” a Honolulu police report stated, also noting “it appears that alcohol may have been a contributing factor for both the driver and pedestrian.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Mott was from New York and was stationed in Marine Corps Base Hawaii where he served as an air traffic control communications technician, according to his releasable service record.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the Mott family and friends during this difficult time,” Abrams said. “We share in their sorrow as we mourn the loss of our Marine brother,

Mott is survived by his parents, Douglas and Nancy, and his brother, Daniel, according to an obituary online by Marinello Funeral Home in Coram, New York.

His service awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Selden, New York.