Pentagon successfully tests world's largest micro-drone swarm
U.S. military officials in California have conducted a test launching more than 100 micro-drones fro…
U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian boats
A U.S. Navy destroyer fired multiple warning shots at Iranian patrol boats as they sped toward the d…
General Mattis is the focus of two Senate hearings this week. Here's what to expect
Congress must grant Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee a waiver before he can be confirmed.
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…
Marines approve Magpul's signature polymer ammunition magazine
The Marine Corps has approved Magpul Industries Corp.'s signature polymer ammunition magazine for us…
First women training for Marine infantry jobs to graduate boot camp
Four women with infantry contracts are expected to graduate from Parris Island later this month.
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
Today in history: Surrender in the Philippines
Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools
As in years past, competition to make the list was intense, and most colleges that filled out the su…
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport answ…
Trump predicts all Cabinet picks will win confirmation
Facing a week of high-profile tests for his administration-in-waiting, President-elect Donald Trump…
Battling ISIS, Iraq troops reach bank of Tigris River in Mosul
Iraqi troops in Mosul have battled their way to the Tigris River running through the center of town,…
Trump's pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying
Former Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth betwee…
Veteran unemployment drops again in 2016
Unemployment among the newest generation of veterans fell somewhat in December after a sharp spike u…
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet
Pledges by President Barack Obama and a national nonprofit organization to end homelessness among ve…
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb
New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…
DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections
The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…
Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved
A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…
Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families
The stresses of frequent deployments, despite the drawdowns, continue.
Veterans online shopping benefit 'still under consideration'
A proposal to expand online military exchange shopping benefits to all honorably discharged veterans…
Personal finance guru Suze Orman lending expertise to troops, families
Troops and families have one more way to shore up their finances, thanks to personal finance expert…
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
Military Times is preparing to launch a regular travel feature, and we want your help tackling the f…
Marine veteran Shane Kruchten on his big MMA win in New York City, and what's next
A successful return to the cage after a long layoff could mean big things for this Marine fighter
One-man show portrays troops through the centuries, in their own words
'The American Soldier' is set for a performance at the Kennedy Center on inauguration weekend.
Building 'Blueprints': Veteran-heavy cast helps bring WWII-era, DoD-crafted musicals to life
The USS Intrepid Museum will host the show, crafted from 1940s musicals performed by and for deploye…