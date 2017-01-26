 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
BREAKING NEWS
Trump nominates businessman Philip Bilden as new Navy Secretary

by Leo Shane III

The former Army Reserve intelligence officer will take over a promised rebuilding of the naval fleet…

Trump considers using the U.S. military to establish refugee camps in Syria

by Andrew deGrandpre and Leo Shane III

A draft executive order indicates Defense Secretary James Mattis has 90 days to devise a plan.

Male and female infantry Marines to share tents in the field

by Jeff Schogol

The first female infantry Marines will live and train with their male counterparts.

Meet ISIS' worst nightmare: A Marine who grew up in Iraq

by Jeff Schogol

Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed fled Iraq seven years ago. Now he's back to help destroy ISIS.

Obama commissioned this Naval officer. Here's why he believes in President Trump.

by Haraz N. Ghanbari

This son of an Iranian immigrant explains why he believes Trump is the right man to solve our nation…

Gold Star family members say protesters insulted, assaulted them at inauguration party

by Leo Shane III

The two women say the anger wasn't directed at the military, but still left them shaken and upset.

Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process

by Karen Jowers

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools

by George Altman

As in years past, competition to make the list was intense, and most colleges that filled out the su…

Mattis disagrees with Trump on NATO
Defense Department revamps policy for civilian layoffs, but says no cuts are imminent

by Andrew deGrandpre

Job performance — not seniority or prior military service — is now the primary factor when determini…

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

Trump considers using the U.S. military to establish refugee camps in Syria

by Andrew deGrandpre and Leo Shane III

A draft executive order indicates Defense Secretary James Mattis has 90 days to devise a plan.

Defense Department revamps policy for civilian layoffs, but says no cuts are imminent

by Andrew deGrandpre

Job performance — not seniority or prior military service — is now the primary factor when determini…

Hawaii Rep. Gabbard met with Syria's Assad during trip

by Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

A congressional Democrat just back from a weeklong trip to Syria defended her meeting with the war-t…

Moscow: 'No illusions' about quickly restoring ties with U.S.

by Vladimir Isachenkov and Nataliya Vasilyeva, The Associated Press

Moscow has "no illusions" about a quick thaw under President Donald Trump, but is ready to take its…

Trump takes over as commander in chief, promising to restore military strength

by Leo Shane III

The new president referenced changes in overseas defense spending and foreign alliances in his inaug…

Who is in charge at the Pentagon after inauguration?

by Leo Shane III

Transition officials announced a host of temporary appointees to keep defense operations running whi…

VA Chief of Staff Snyder to serve as interim department secretary

by Leo Shane III

The Army veteran will oversee department operations until the confirmation of Dr. David Shulkin to l…

Frontline Photos: Jan. 25, 2017

9
7

Marines engage in cold-weather training 80 miles from North Korean border

10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 24, 2017
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 23, 2017
14

Ceremonial military regiments, bands march in Inaugural Parade

Defense Department revamps policy for civilian layoffs, but says no cuts are imminent

by Andrew deGrandpre

Job performance — not seniority or prior military service — is now the primary factor when determini…

Marine vet out to make world's strongest body armor

by Kevin Hardy, Des Moines Register via the AP

At Blake Waldrop's south Iowa factory, quality control involves ear protection, safety glasses and a…

New psychology specialty trains grad students to work with veterans, families

by Amanda Miller

The specialty track within the University of Denver's psychology doctoral program welcomed its first…

The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades

by Andrew deGrandpre, Mark D. Faram, Jeff Schogol and Michelle Tan

More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.

VA Secretary Robert McDonald's advice to vets

by George Altman

Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able t…

Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses

by Leo Shane III

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Advocacy group asks Mattis to back military families, fill key DoD jobs fast

by Karen Jowers

Military families will look to Defense Secretary James Mattis to ease some of the hardship caused by…

Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'

by Karen Jowers

Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…

Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process

by Karen Jowers

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Advocacy group asks Mattis to back military families, fill key DoD jobs fast

by Karen Jowers

Military families will look to Defense Secretary James Mattis to ease some of the hardship caused by…

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture

by Kevin Lilley

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

Gallery: Veteran photographer picks 'powerful' military photos of 2016

by Staff report

See some of the year's best work by military men and women behind the camera.

'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt

by Kevin Lilley

The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

New Year's fitness plans already flat? Get tips from 5 bodybuilders in uniform

by Kevin Lilley

Was your resolution to get ripped? Have you already started slacking? Don't despair.

