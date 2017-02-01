 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
Home
Your Marine Corps
Pay & Benefits
Marine Corps Careers
Marine Corps Technology
Opinion
Washington
Best For Vets
Annual Rankings
Education
Jobs for Vets
Explore Careers
Benefits
Pay Center
Benefits Guide
Veterans Benefits
Education Benefits
Retirement
Health Care
Your Money Matters
Military Life
Family
Travel
GearScout
Fitness-PT365
Sports-After Action
Entertainment
Adventure
Newsletters
Defense News
More
Video
Photo Galleries
BREAKING NEWS
Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

Top Marine aviator: ‘If I don’t get more money, I’ll stop flying in July or August'

by Jeff Schogol

Marines need more money to keep flying this year.

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

by Julie Pace, The Associated Press

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…

Top Headlines

Marines train for Afghan mission 'with a combat mindset' Flynn: White House blames Iran for attack on Saudi ship Steve Bannon and the National Security Council: What we can learn from his Navy career Lawmakers appeal to Mattis to fix immigration ban problems Jim Mattis begins to build Donald Trump's bigger, deadlier military

More Stories

Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence

by Deb Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of state

by The Associated Press

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…

House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia

by Stephen Ohlemacher, The Associated Press

Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…

Pentagon boss makes 1st trip to Asia; North Korea plans unclear

by Matthew Pennington and Robert Burns, The Associated Press

Other than a tweet, President Donald Trump hasn't said how he'll stop North Korea from threatening A…

Q-and-A: Colin Powell on Vietnam service, Iraq and Afghanistan, and Black History Month

by Tony Lombardo

A retired four-star reflects on service in and out of uniform.

Sign up to get the top Marine Corps news from our Daily News Roundup:

Quick Links

What's Hot

Honor Those Who Served

All month long, Military Times will tell the stories of black men and women in uniform.

Early Bird Brief

Get the 411 on today's top military, defense and national security stories.

Military Cities: Anchorage

Every month we profile a new city that's both a tourist destination and a military hub.

Select Your Service:

Air Force Times Army Times Military Times Navy Times

Featured Videos

More Videos
Trump and Putin talk about repairing relationships
Watch More Videos

Your Marine Corps

More

Today in history: The Navy strikes at the Marshall Islands, in 1942

by Jon Guttman, HistoryNet

Also: American Revolution | German-Danish War | Sherman's March to the Sea

Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence

by Deb Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

by Julie Pace, The Associated Press

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…

Marines train for Afghan mission 'with a combat mindset'

by Jeff Schogol

About 300 Marines are training in North Carolina to deploy to Afghanistan this spring.

Washington

More

Shulkin vows to reform -- not privatize -- VA services

by Leo Shane III

Trump's nominee to lead the veterans bureaucracy pledged to make big changes in VA without jeopardiz…

Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence

by Deb Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

by Julie Pace, The Associated Press

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…

House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia

by Stephen Ohlemacher, The Associated Press

Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…

Frontline Photos

More Photos

Frontline Photos: Feb. 1, 2017

10
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 31, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 26, 2017
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 25, 2017
7

Marines engage in cold-weather training 80 miles from North Korean border

Best For Vets

More

David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency

by Hope Yen, The Associated Press

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

What percentage of federal workers are veterans?

by Ken Chamberlain

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

27 study aids for student veterans — apps and gadgets for reading, notes, tests and more

by Amanda Miller

If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…

Veterans: Consider using your GI Bill for a psychology degree

by Bret A. Moore

Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…

Benefits Center

More

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses

by Leo Shane III

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Family

More

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country

by Julia Perkins, The News-Times via AP

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process

by Karen Jowers

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

Offduty

More

Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show

by Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture

by Kevin Lilley

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

Gallery: Veteran photographer picks 'powerful' military photos of 2016

by Staff report

See some of the year's best work by military men and women behind the camera.

'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt

by Kevin Lilley

The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

Answers by Rallypoint