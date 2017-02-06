The U.S. military's stats on deadly airstrikes are wrong. Thousands have gone unreported
A Military Times investigation raises serious doubts about transparency in reported progress against…
Marine Corps looks to empower squad leaders with new combat tech
The Marine Corps is working to field new combat gear that could revolutionize how its smallest units…
Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out
Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers, faced problems divesting his business holdings.
Official: U.S. ‘aggressively’ targeting ISIS, al-Qaida in Afghanistan
U.S. forces in Afghanistan continue to target fighters from al-Qaida and the Islamic State in Khoras…
The Navy SEALs and other secretive units are quietly battling a frightening rise in parachute deaths
The alarming trend within U.S. Special Operations Command has been blamed in part on training shortf…
Turkish police detain over 440 people in anti-ISIS operation
Turkey's anti-terrorism police have detained over 440 people for alleged links to the Islamic State…
Trump Cabinet pick paid by controversial Iranian exile group
An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid spee…
Unpredictable Trump foreign policy may test U.S. spy alliances
Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy could hamper long-standing U.S. intelligence-sharing par…
On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants
Italy's premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and L…
Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January
Last month saw 6.3 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan era veterans unable to find work, according to fe…
Why Washington needs more veterans, and not just in office
Service members eager to take the (Capitol) Hill are in need of support, according to a Marine veter…
David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency
President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
What percentage of federal workers are veterans?
Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…
DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near
As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…
Troops can now sign up to learn more about the military's new blended retirement system
Just one day after the launch of an online training program about the new Blended Retirement System,…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
From fast friends to the ‘Daddy Board,’ how one Army wife tackles her husband's deployment
This Navy brat and Army spouse is no stranger to deployment ... but it's her first with two young da…
Concerns about possible contamination at Laurel Bay housing spread to include adult cancers
Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination have spread to include some adults who have liv…
Super Bowl spotlight for Air Force's Ben Garland, Navy's Joe Cardona
Falcons, Patriots boast one academy graduate each entering Super Bowl showdown
Zombies ... on D-Day? Major production company's WWII movie reportedly lands director
'Overlord,' produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, takes place during the Normandy invasion, Variety repo…
Ranger leads the way in Fox's '24' reboot
Jack Bauer's out. Sgt. Eric Carter's in, and his squad's in trouble from the jump in "24: Legacy"