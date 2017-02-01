A retired four-star reflects on service in and out of uniform.

Other than a tweet, President Donald Trump hasn't said how he'll stop North Korea from threatening A…

Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

About 300 Marines are training in North Carolina to deploy to Afghanistan this spring.

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…

Trump's nominee to lead the veterans bureaucracy pledged to make big changes in VA without jeopardiz…

Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…

If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

See some of the year's best work by military men and women behind the camera.

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…