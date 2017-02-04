 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
Video proof of Yemen raid success turns out to be golden oldie

by Jeff Schogol

CENTCOM had to take down a video recovered in the raid because it was years old.

Navy taking ownership of the future USS Rafael Peralta

by The Associated Press

The future USS Rafael Peralta is becoming property of the U.S. Navy.

Trump's pick for Army Secretary drops out Marine Hornet CO fired for playing 'bad cop' too often Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January Bipartisan group of combat vets in House plead for refugee exception U.S. condemns Russia's 'aggressive actions' in eastern Ukraine

Today in history: The month-long struggle to retake Manila begins, in 1945

by Jon Guttman, HistoryNet

Today in history: The month-long struggle to retake Manila begins

IVF services for vets will move forward, VA nominee promises

by Leo Shane III

Dr. David Shulkin, in line to take over as VA Secretary, told senators Thursday that administration…

DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near

by Karen Jowers

As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…

Trump rattles world leaders as Cabinet tries to soften tone

by Josh Lederman and Vivian Salama, The Associated Press

Donald Trump's spats with U.S. allies as close as Mexico and as unlikely as Australia are leaving hi…

Want to fill a DoD civilian job? Here’s how you get a waiver to Trump’s freeze

by Aaron Mehta

Many jobs will remain frozen, but DoD is creating options.

Veterans come together to advocate for bringing interpreters to the U.S.
Trump's pick for Army Secretary drops out

by Leo Shane III

Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers, faced problems divesting his business holdings.

Bipartisan group of combat vets in House plead for refugee exception

by Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

A group of House lawmakers who are military veterans are pleading with President Trump to grant exce…

Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January

by Leo Shane III

Last month saw 6.3 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan era veterans unable to find work, according to fe…

Frontline Photos: Feb. 3, 2017

11
10

Frontline Photos: Feb. 2, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Feb. 1, 2017
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 31, 2017
12

FDR, who revered the Navy, also was a consummate model ship collector (GALLERY)

Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January

by Leo Shane III

Last month saw 6.3 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan era veterans unable to find work, according to fe…

Why Washington needs more veterans, and not just in office

by Frank Broomell

Service members eager to take the (Capitol) Hill are in need of support, according to a Marine veter…

David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency

by Hope Yen, The Associated Press

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

What percentage of federal workers are veterans?

by Ken Chamberlain

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near

by Karen Jowers

As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…

Troops can now sign up to learn more about the military's new blended retirement system

by Karen Jowers

Just one day after the launch of an online training program about the new Blended Retirement System,…

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near

by Karen Jowers

As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…

Concerns about possible contamination at Laurel Bay housing spread to include adult cancers

by Karen Jowers

Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination have spread to include some adults who have liv…

Troops can now sign up to learn more about the military's new blended retirement system

by Karen Jowers

Just one day after the launch of an online training program about the new Blended Retirement System,…

Super Bowl spotlight for Air Force's Ben Garland, Navy's Joe Cardona

by Kevin Lilley

Falcons, Patriots boast one academy graduate each entering Super Bowl showdown

Zombies ... on D-Day? Major production company's WWII movie reportedly lands director

by Kevin Lilley

'Overlord,' produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, takes place during the Normandy invasion, Variety repo…

Ranger leads the way in Fox's '24' reboot

by Kevin Lilley

Jack Bauer's out. Sgt. Eric Carter's in, and his squad's in trouble from the jump in "24: Legacy"

Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show

by Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

