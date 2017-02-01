Top Marine aviator: ‘If I don’t get more money, I’ll stop flying in July or August'
Marines need more money to keep flying this year.
Top Marine aviator: ‘If I don’t get more money, I’ll stop flying in July or August'
Marines need more money to keep flying this year.
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…
Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence
An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of state
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…
House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia
Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…
Pentagon boss makes 1st trip to Asia; North Korea plans unclear
Other than a tweet, President Donald Trump hasn't said how he'll stop North Korea from threatening A…
Q-and-A: Colin Powell on Vietnam service, Iraq and Afghanistan, and Black History Month
A retired four-star reflects on service in and out of uniform.
All month long, Military Times will tell the stories of black men and women in uniform.
Get the 411 on today's top military, defense and national security stories.
Every month we profile a new city that's both a tourist destination and a military hub.
Today in history: The Navy strikes at the Marshall Islands, in 1942
Also: American Revolution | German-Danish War | Sherman's March to the Sea
Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence
An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…
Marines train for Afghan mission 'with a combat mindset'
About 300 Marines are training in North Carolina to deploy to Afghanistan this spring.
Shulkin vows to reform -- not privatize -- VA services
Trump's nominee to lead the veterans bureaucracy pledged to make big changes in VA without jeopardiz…
Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence
An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip We…
House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia
Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…
David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency
President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
What percentage of federal workers are veterans?
Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…
27 study aids for student veterans — apps and gadgets for reading, notes, tests and more
If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…
Veterans: Consider using your GI Bill for a psychology degree
Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses
Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…
Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students
The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country
One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…
Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process
Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…
Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show
Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…
NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…
'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture
Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…
Gallery: Veteran photographer picks 'powerful' military photos of 2016
See some of the year's best work by military men and women behind the camera.
'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt
The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.