VA by the numbers: Has the department made progress?
A look at some key statistics of veterans programs as the bureaucracy prepares to change leaders.
VA by the numbers: Has the department made progress?
A look at some key statistics of veterans programs as the bureaucracy prepares to change leaders.
One Marine killed, second wounded in training accident
The accident happened on Jan. 13 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in Califo…
Head of D.C. National Guard asked to stay through inauguration
The departing head of the District of Columbia National Guard says he was asked to stay in his job a…
In his own words: Mattis on the challenges facing the military
The retired Marine Corps general spoke before the Senate Armed Services Committee last week ahead of…
The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades
More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.
Vietnam veteran's Medal of Honor on hold during presidential transition
When President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act two days before Christmas, he sig…
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
Today in history: Surrender in the Philippines
Get the 411 on today's top military, defense and national security stories.
Get ahead with your savings in 2017
Discipline, combined with smart savings, can help you get back on track.
Head of D.C. National Guard asked to stay through inauguration
The departing head of the District of Columbia National Guard says he was asked to stay in his job a…
One Marine killed, second wounded in training accident
The accident happened on Jan. 13 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in Califo…
Vietnam veteran's Medal of Honor on hold during presidential transition
When President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act two days before Christmas, he sig…
VA by the numbers: Has the department made progress?
A look at some key statistics of veterans programs as the bureaucracy prepares to change leaders.
Head of D.C. National Guard asked to stay through inauguration
The departing head of the District of Columbia National Guard says he was asked to stay in his job a…
Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to accept an in…
Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia
Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan ripped into Donald Trump on Sunday for "talking and tweeting" abo…
VA by the numbers: Has the department made progress?
A look at some key statistics of veterans programs as the bureaucracy prepares to change leaders.
Kremlin counts days to Trump's inauguration, blasts Obama
Exulted by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S., the Kremlin is counting the days to his inauguration…
In his own words: Mattis on the challenges facing the military
The retired Marine Corps general spoke before the Senate Armed Services Committee last week ahead of…
The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades
More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.
VA Secretary Robert McDonald's advice to vets
Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able t…
Best for Vets: Employers survey launched
Do you know of a company that does right by vets? If so, tell us, so that they can participate in th…
Supreme Court lets stand Texas veterans tuition aid program
The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand an appeals court ruling that upholds a much-watched Texas progr…
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…
DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections
The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…
Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved
A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…
Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families
The stresses of frequent deployments, despite the drawdowns, continue.
Defense officials approve expanded veterans online shopping benefit
Defense officials have given the green light to allow all honorably discharged veterans to shop at o…
Marine families raise concerns their children's cancers may be linked to South Carolina base
Two Marine Corps wives are stepping up their quest for answers about whether their children's cancer…
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet
Pledges by President Barack Obama and a national nonprofit organization to end homelessness among ve…
New Year's fitness plans already flat? Get tips from 5 bodybuilders in uniform
Was your resolution to get ripped? Have you already started slacking? Don't despair.
Report: Adam Driver, Sylvester Stallone to star in story of 82nd Airborne quadruple amputee
After a book and a documentary, the life story of Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills could get the Hollywo…
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
Military Times is preparing to launch a regular travel feature, and we want your help tackling the f…
Marine veteran Shane Kruchten on his big MMA win in New York City, and what's next
A successful return to the cage after a long layoff could mean big things for this Marine fighter
One-man show portrays troops through the centuries, in their own words
'The American Soldier' is set for a performance at the Kennedy Center on inauguration weekend.