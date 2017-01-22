 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
BREAKING NEWS
Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

Report: ISIS lost a quarter of its territory in 2016

by The Associated Press

Researchers say the Islamic State group lost nearly a quarter of its territory last year, as an arra…

Mattis signals closer ties between the Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies

by Andrew deGrandpre

The message was distributed to the Defense Department after the popular retired Marine general was s…

U.S. Naval War College offers distance education, and courses for spouses

by Shawn Snow

The U.S. Naval War College, located in Newport Rhode Island, offers long distance education courses…

Marine colonel in Camp Lejeune brig faces new charges

by Andrew Tilghman

A Marine colonel who is locked up in the brig at Camp Lejeune is facing new charges. Col. Daniel H.…

Marines may follow Army's lead in ditching the M9 Beretta

by Jeff Schogol

The Army is getting a new handgun – and the Marines may follow suit, even if it takes a while.

U.S. envoy to attend Syria talks in Kazakhstan Marine helicopter makes unplanned landing Survey: 90% of Military Times readers disapprove of Chelsea Manning's early release U.S. airstrike said to kill 100-plus al-Qaida in Syria Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'

Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure

by Jon Guttman, HistoryNet

Today in history: Surrender in the Philippines

Special report: Troops and their money

Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools

by George Altman

As in years past, competition to make the list was intense, and most colleges that filled out the su…

Military members and veterans attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration
Your Marine Corps

Bergdahl lawyers: Trump's criticism prevents fair trial

by Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press

President Donald Trump's scathing criticism of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will prevent the soldier from…

Washington

Trump meets CIA employees, pledges support

by The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is telling CIA employees whose work he has publicly doubted that no one feels…

George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, continue to recover from illnesses

by The Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, continued to improve Saturday as they recov…

Kremlin hopes for rapport with U.S., but recognizes differences will stay

by Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman voiced hope for a constructive dialogue with President…

Election 2016

Trump takes over as commander in chief, promising to restore military strength

by Leo Shane III

The new president referenced changes in overseas defense spending and foreign alliances in his inaug…

Who is in charge at the Pentagon after inauguration?

by Leo Shane III

Transition officials announced a host of temporary appointees to keep defense operations running whi…

VA Chief of Staff Snyder to serve as interim department secretary

by Leo Shane III

The Army veteran will oversee department operations until the confirmation of Dr. David Shulkin to l…

Frontline Photos

Ceremonial military regiments, bands march in Inaugural Parade

14
13

How the military helped during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, in photos
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 20, 2017
19

Gallery: Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States
12

The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region preps for inauguration

Best For Vets

New psychology specialty trains grad students to work with veterans, families

by Amanda Miller

The specialty track within the University of Denver's psychology doctoral program welcomed its first…

Video: Guiding the Greatest Generation

by LifeZette

The Honor Flight Network brings veterans from all over the country to visit their war memorials in D…

Video: Army combat vet teaches MMA for PTSD

by LifeZette

Todd Vance, a veteran-turned-social-worker uses his MMA training to help fight PTSD and substance ab…

The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades

by Andrew deGrandpre, Mark D. Faram, Jeff Schogol and Michelle Tan

More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.

VA Secretary Robert McDonald's advice to vets

by George Altman

Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able t…

Benefits Center

Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'

by Karen Jowers

Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…

Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary

by Bret A. Moore

We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…

DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections

by Shawn Snow

The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…

Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved

by Karen Jowers

A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…

Family

Defense officials approve expanded veterans online shopping benefit

by Karen Jowers

Defense officials have given the green light to allow all honorably discharged veterans to shop at o…

Marine families raise concerns their children's cancers may be linked to South Carolina base

by Karen Jowers

Two Marine Corps wives are stepping up their quest for answers about whether their children's cancer…

More

Gallery: Veteran photographer picks 'powerful' military photos of 2016

by Staff report

See some of the year's best work by military men and women behind the camera.

'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt

by Kevin Lilley

The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

Video: Girls on the Range

by LifeZette

Learning vital lessons about safety and self-defense

