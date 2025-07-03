Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Marine Corps
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Where the Pentagon looks to put its money reveals clues to the future of the U.S. military - what’s in the 2026 budget request? Our panel of experts digs in.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Advanced Marine reconnaissance vehicles are on the way - here's what they look like
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
Trending Now
Top enlisted Marine takes a swipe at Audie Murphy’s uniform regs
Sgt. Maj. portrayed in ‘Generation Kill’ sentenced to prison for child sex offense
Marine Corps will move away from tape test when measuring body fat
Militarized zones now make up 1/3 of southern border, stirring debates
Veteran gets life sentence for plotting FBI attack after Jan. 6 arrest