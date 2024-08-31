Fifteen Islamic State group militants were killed Thursday by United States and Iraqi forces in a joint raid that also resulted in injuries to seven American troops, U.S. Central Command officials announced Friday.

ISIS fighters were in possession of “numerous weapons, grenades and explosive ‘suicide’ belts” during the raid, which was reportedly carried out in the country’s Anbar province, U.S. Central Command officials said in a release.

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” officials said. “Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided.”

There is no indication the mission resulted in civilian casualties, the release added.

An initial statement by Iraqi security forces said “airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation.”

“Among the dead were key ISIS leaders,” Iraq officials said. “All hideouts, weapons and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized.”

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the operation yet to be made public, told The Associated Press that five American troops were wounded in the raid, while two others suffered injuries from falls during the operation. One was transported out of the region, while one of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment, the official said.

“All personnel are in stable condition,” the official added.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Iraqi officials did not mention U.S. involvement in their initial announcement of the operation, which was carried out as politicians continue to debate the future of American troops in the country.

Years after dislodging the militants from their self-declared caliphate across Iraq and Syria, U.S. forces continue to fight the Islamic State group, though the casualties from this raid were higher than in previous operations.

There are approximately 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria.

Since the U.S. toppled dictator Saddam Hussein with its 2003 invasion of Iraq, the country has struggled to balance relations between America and neighboring Iran.

Since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, Iraqi militias allied to Iran have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq, leading to retaliatory American airstrikes.

At its peak, the Islamic State group ruled an area half the size of the U.K. A coalition of more than 80 countries led by the U.S. was formed to fight the group, which lost its hold on the territory it controlled in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019.

However, the militants have continued to operate in Iraq and Syria. Last month, the U.S. military said the number of attacks claimed by IS in Syria and Iraq was on track to double this year, compared with the year before.

One such attack on Aug. 9 injured eight American troops when an air attack drone struck a facility at the Rumalyn Landing Zone American base in Syria. The personnel were later treated for traumatic brain injury and smoke inhalation.

The U.S. military in recent weeks has been flooding the U.S. Central Command area of operations with additional troops and assets — including the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group — in the hope of deterring further attacks and preventing a massive war between Israel and Iran-backed militias.

There were approximately 40,000 U.S. forces in the area as of publication.

Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.