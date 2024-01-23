Are you a Marine who decided to depart the Marine Corps after one or two enlistments?

We want to know:

• If you are on active duty but about to transition out, why are you leaving?

• If you are reenlisting, why are you staying?

• If you are now a civilian, why did you leave, and what would it have taken for you to stay?

Contact Marine Corps Times reporter Irene Loewenson at irene.loewenson@militarytimes.com by Jan. 29 to share your experience.

While the Corps has seen an increase in the number of Marines who decide to reenlist, many Marines still leave each year. We think you can shed valuable insight on why.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as an editorial fellow in August 2022. She is a graduate of Williams College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.