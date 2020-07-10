Marine who arrived in Australia for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin tests positive for COVID-19

A Marine who arrived in Australia for the Marine Corps’ annual training rotation has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the service.

The Marine, who has been in mandatory quarantine since arriving in Australia on July 8 for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is now in strict isolation at Royal Darwin Hospital. The individual was the only one from the most recent wave of Marines to arrive in Australia to test positive, the Marine Corps said.

Those who may have possibly been in contact with the Marine have been identified and will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.

The Marine Corps said medical specialists are overseeing the Marines’ health and if any display serious health concerns, they will head to Royal Darwin Hospital for additional testing and treatment.

Several other waves of Marines started arriving for the exercise in June and spent 14-days in quarantine amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

It’s unclear how many Marines arrived in Australia on July 8 as part of the most recent wave. Marine Rotational Force–Darwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Marine Corps Times.

COVID-19 has delayed the annual training rotation by two months and required the service to downsize how many Marines participate. Now the exercise is only set to involve approximately 1200 Marines — a drop from the 2,500 originally slated to participate.

Even so, Col. David M. Banning, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, told reporters in June there have been some upsides to adjusting plans quickly.

“One of the things that we have to be able to do as a military is rapidly evolve to changing circumstances, whether they are changing circumstances on a battlefield, whether they are changing circumstance in the operating environment, that’s a fundamental requirement.” Banning said.