After a nearly 10-month impasse over Defense Department nominations in the Senate, the chamber advanced the promotions of more than 400 officers on Tuesday, filling leadership roles across the military services.

The breakthrough came after Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., dropped his hold on fast confirmation of the senior military members. He had been protesting the Pentagon’s decision to grant leave time and travel stipends to troops forced to travel across state lines for abortion services because of local laws.

Earlier in the day, Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder warned that even with the promotions now approved, getting personnel into their new offices and leadership roles will take time. Individual services will be working in coming weeks to work out exactly when change of command ceremonies and personnel moves will take place.

Here’s a look at all of the officers who received promotions on Tuesday:

Air Force

Lt. Gen Scott L. Pleus, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Director of Staff, U.S. Air Force

Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Commander, Air Force, Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force, Materiel Command

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Director, Defense Intelligence Agency

Major Gen. Michael J. Lutton, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, Air Force, Global Strike Command

Major Gen. Heath A. Collins, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Director, Missile Defense Agency

Major Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, Air Combat Command

Major Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters US Air Force

Major Gen. David A. Harris Jr., Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Force, Futures, Headquarters U.S. Air Force

Major Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, Air Force, Materiel Command

Major Gen. David R. Iverson, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, U.S. Forces Korea; Commander, Combined Air Component Command, United Nations Command; Commander, Combined Air Component Command, Combined Forces Command; and Commander, Seventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces

Major Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces

Major Gen. Sean M. Farrell, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command

Major Gen. Adrian L. Spain, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force

Brig. Gen. Dale R. White, Air Force, to be lieutenant general and Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

Brig. Gen. Elizabeth E. Arledge, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Robert M. Blake, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Vanessa J. Dornhoefer, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Christopher A. Freeman, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David P. Garfield, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Mitchell A. Hanson, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jody A. Merritt, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Adrian K. White, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. William W. Whittenberger Jr., Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Christopher F. Yancy, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Curtis R. Bass, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell Jr., Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Regan Jr., Air National Guard, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Sean M. Choquette, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. John R. Edwards, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Justin R. Hoffman, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Stacy J. Huser, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Matteo G. Martemucci, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David A. Mineau, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Ty W. Neuman, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Niemi, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Brandon D. Parker, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Michael T. Rawls, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David G. Shoemaker, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Rebecca J. Sonkiss, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Dale R. White, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Steven J. Butow, Air National Guard, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham, Air Force Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, Air National Guard, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, Air National Guard, to be major general

Col. Leigh A. Swanson, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Amy S. Bumgarner, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Ivory D. Carter, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Raja J. Chari, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason E. Corrothers, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. John B. Creel, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Nicholas B. Evans, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Bridget V. Gigliotti, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Christopher B. Hammond, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Abraham L. Jackson, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Joy M. Kaczor, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Christopher J. Leonard, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Christopher E. Menuey, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. David S. Miller, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Jeffrey A. Philips, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Erik N. Quigley, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Michael S. Rowe, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Derek M. Salmi, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Kayle M. Stevens, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Jose E. Sumangil, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Terence G. Taylor, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason D. Voorheis, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Michael O. Walters, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Adrienne L. Williams, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew S. Allen, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Trent C. Davis, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Corey A. Simmons, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. Sean M. Carpenter, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Mary K. Haddad, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. James L. Hartle, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Aaron J. Heick, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Joseph D. Janik, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Michael T. McGinley, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Kevin J. Merrill, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Tara E. Nolan, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Roderick C. Owens, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Mark D. Richey, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Norman B. Shaw Jr., Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Kristin A. Hillery, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Michelle L. Wagner, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Brian R. Moore, Air Force, to be brigadier general

Col. David M. Castaneda, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Harold W. Linnean III, Air Force Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Patti L. Fries, Air National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Tommy F. Tillman Jr., Air National Guard, to be brigadier general

Army

Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chairman, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee

Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, Army, to be lieutenant general and Director of Army Staff

Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe-Africa

Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Army, to be lieutenant general and Director, Joint Staff

Major Gen. William J. Hartman, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

Major Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army

Major Gen. John B. Richardson IV, Army, to be lieutenant general and Commanding General, First United States Army

Major Gen. Sean A. Gainey, Army, to be lieutenant general and Commanding General, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/U.S. Army Forces Strategic Command

Major Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4

Major Gen. Robert M. Collins, Army, to be lieutenant general and Military Deputy/Director, Army Acquisition Corps, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology

Major Gen. David Isaacson, Army, to be lieutenant general and Director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computers/Cyber; Chief Information Officer, J-6, Joint Staff

Major Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, US Africa Command

Major Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Army, to be lieutenant general and Director, Defense Logistics Agency

Major Gen. David M. Hodne, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commanding General, Futures and Concepts, U.S. Army Futures Command

Major Gen. Thomas L. James, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Command

Major Gen. Charles D. Constanza, Army, to be lieutenant general and Commanding General, V Corps

Major Gen. Karl H. Gingrich, Army, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army

Major Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp, Army, to be lieutenant general and Director’s Advisor for Military Affairs, Office of the Director of National Intelligence)

Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Army, to be lieutenant general and The Surgeon General, U.S. Army

Brig. Gen. William Green Jr., Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Stacy M. Babcock, Army Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Laurence S. Linton, Army Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Beth A. Salisbury, Army Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jackie A. Huber, Army Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Warner A. Ross II, Army Reserve, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jacqueline D. Brown, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Garrick M. Harmon, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Douglas S. Lowrey, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Steven M. Marks, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. John T. Reim Jr., Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Monte L. Rone, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. William A. Ryan III, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Paul T. Sellars, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. John W. Weidner, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. James P. Work, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. James A. Benson, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Karen A. Berry, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Bobby L. Christine, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Copeland, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Daniel A. Degelow, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Dinonno, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Terry L. Grisham, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. David L. Hall, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Charles D. Hausman, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Cindy H. Haygood, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Corwin J. Lusk, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Jesse M. Morehouse, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Schemenauer, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Isabel R. Smith, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Craig W. Strong, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Patrick C. Thibodeau, Army, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Katherine E. White, Army, to be major general

Col. Paul W. Dahlen, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Hubert L. Davidson Jr., Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Shawn M. Fuellenbach, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Eric L. Gagnon, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Joy L. Grimes, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. John C. Kinton, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Scott J. Lewis, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason A. Salsgiver, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Darin D. Schuster, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Paul T. Sellars, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Geoffrey G. Vallee, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Jack J. Stumme, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. James F. Porter, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Peggy R. McManus, Army Reserve, to be major general

Col. Carlos M. Caceres, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. William F. Wilkerson, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Evelyn E. Laptook, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Brandon C. Anderson, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Beth A. Behn, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew W. Braman, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Thomas E. Burke, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Chad C. Chalfont, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Kendall J. Clarke, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Patrick M. Costello, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Rory A. Crooks, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Troy Denomy, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Sara E. Dudley, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Joseph E. Escandon, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Alric L. Francis, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. George C. Hackler, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. William C. Hannan Jr., Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Peter G. Hart, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Gregory L. Holden, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Paul D. Howard, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. James G. Kent, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Curtis W. King, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. John P. Lloyd, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Shannon M. Lucas, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Landis C. Maddox, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Kareem P. Montague, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. John B. Mountford, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. David C. Phillips, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Kenneth N. Reed, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Charlone E. Stallworth, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Jennifer S. Walkawicz, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Camilla A. White, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Scott D. Wilkinson, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Jeremy S. Wilson, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Scott C. Woodward, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Joseph W. Wortham II, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. David J. Zinn, Army, to be brigadier general

Col. Brandi B. Peasley, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. John D. Rhodes, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Earl C. Sparks IV, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Michael A. Ake, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Allen D. Aldenberg, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Toby J. Alkire, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Erich H. Babbitt, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Ronnie S. Barnes, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Andrew J. Bates, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason P. Benson, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Kevin M. Berry, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Brian S. Bischoff, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Todd M. Bookless, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. George H. Brauchler, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Daniel N. Brewer, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Kent D. Cavallini, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Erica M. Christie, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Richard P. Cipro, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Patrick G. Clare, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Andrew W. Collins, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Andrew T. Conant, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Herman E. Crosson, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jon D. Farr, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Thaddeus D. Fineran, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Peter E. Fiorentino, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. John R. Fleet, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jeremy R. Foot, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Steve A. Foster, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Paul M. Franken, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason W. Fryman, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. David L. Gibbons III, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jerry B. Glass, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Alan R. Gronewold, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Barry W. Groton Jr., Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Wyatt E. Hansen, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Alexander V. Harlamor, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Kristine L. Henry, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. George W. Horsley, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Robert C. Horvath, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. David L. Johnson, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Marvin D. Johnson, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Robert C. Jorgensen Jr., Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Gunnar D. Kiersey, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jeffrey G. LaPierre, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Leon M. LaPoint, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Eric J. Leckel, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Bradley A. Leonard, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Edward W. Lewis, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Reece J. Lutz, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Craig M. Maceri, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jason P. Mahfouz, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Charles B. Martin Jr., Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Marc R. McCreery, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. John W. McElveen, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Russell E. McGuire, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Brian L. Medcalf, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Donald S. Mitchell, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Seth L. Morgulas, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Lawrence M. Muennich, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Heidi R. Munro, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Tracy R. Norman, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Zoe M. Ollinger, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Bryan K. Ouellette, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Andrew S. Rendon, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Linda J. Riedel, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Pia Romero, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Keir A. Scoubes, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. James D. Seward, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Christopher M. Thomas, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Steven R. Todd, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Steven C. Turner, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Theodore O. Unbehagen, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew A. Valas, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Ravindra V. Wagh, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Edward J. Wallace, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Zara A. Walters, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Jeffrey D. Wood, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Marlene K. Markotan, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew N. Gebhard, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Katherine M. Braun, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Renea V. Dorvall, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Robert S. Crockem Jr., Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Clifford R. Gunst, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Michael C. Henderson, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Col. Kristina J. Green, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Colin J. Morrow, Army Reserve, to be brigadier general

Col. Anthony B. Poole, Army National Guard, to be brigadier general

Navy

Vice Adm. Karl O. Thomas, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2/N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations/Director of Naval Intelligence

Vice Adm. Jeffrey W. Hughes, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, Supreme Allied Command Transformation

Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/Commander, Tenth Fleet/Commander, Navy Space Command

Vice Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development (N7), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids, Navy, to be vice admiral and Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy

Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command

Rear Adm. Brendan R. McLane, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Rear Adm. John E. Gumbleton, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Navy Installations Command

Rear Adm. James E. Pitts, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, N9, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Central Command/Commander, Fifth Fleet and Commander, Combined Maritime Forces

Rear Adm. Frederick W. Kacher, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Seventh Fleet

Rear Adm. James P. Downey, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command

Rear Adm. Daniel L. Cheever, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Naval Submarine Forces/Commander, Submarine Force, United States Atlantic Fleet, and Commander, Allied Submarine Command

Rear Adm. Douglas G. Perry, Navy, to be vice admiral and Commander, Second Fleet and Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk

Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics, N4, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. Blake L. Converse, Navy, to be vice admiral and Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael A. Brookes, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Heidi K. Berg, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darin K. Via, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half) and Surgeon General of the Navy

Rear Adm. (lower half) Casey J. Moton, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen R. Tedford, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Rick Freedman, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darin K. Via, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen D. Barnett, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael W. Baze, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard T. Brophy Jr., Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph F. Cahill III, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel P. Martin, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard E. Seif Jr., Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero Jr., Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Derek A. Trinque, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Dennis Velez, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darryl L. Walker, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeromy B. Williams, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth R. Blackmon, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Marc S. Lederer, Navy, to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert C. Nowakowski, Navy, to be rear admiral

Capt. Walter D. Brafford, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Robert J. Hawkins, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael B. Devore, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas A. Donovan, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frederic C. Goldhammer, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Ian L. Johnson, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Neil A. Koprowski, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Paul J. Lanzilotta, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Joshua Lasky, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Donald W. Marks, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Craig T. Mattingly, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Andrew T. Miller, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Lincoln M. Reifsteck, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frank A. Rhodes IV, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas E. Shultz, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Todd E. Whalen, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Forrest O. Young, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Julie M. Treanor, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frank G. Schlereth III, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Joshua C. Himes, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Kurtis A. Mole, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas J. Dickinson, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Kevin R. Smith, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Todd S. Weeks, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Dianna Wolfson, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Jeffrey A. Jurgemeyer, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Richard S. Lofgren, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael S. Mattis, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Richard W. Meyer, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Bryon T. Smith, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael R. Vanpoots, Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. John E. Byington, Navy Reserve, , Navy, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. John A. Robinson III, Navy Reserve to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. David E. Ludwa, Navy Reserve, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Peter K. Muschinske, Navy Reserve, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Marc F. Williams, Navy Reserve, to be rear admiral (lower half)

Marine Corps

Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force

Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman Jr., Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. James H. Adams III, Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Bradford J. Gering, Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant, Aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Gregory L. Masiello, Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Director, Defense Contract Management Agency Col. David R. Everly, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Major Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., Marine Corps, to be lieutenant general and Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Commander, Marine Forces Japan

Major Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, Marine Corps Reserve, to be lieutenant general and Commander, Marine Forces Reserves/Commander, Marine Forces South

Col. Kelvin W. Gallman, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr., Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew T. Good, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Trevor Hall, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Richard D. Joyce, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Omar J. Randall, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Col. Robert S. Weiler, Marine Corps, to be brigadier general

Space Force

Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant, Space Force, to be lieutenant general and Commander, Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force

Major Gen. David N. Miller Jr., Space Force, to be lieutenant general and Commander, Space Operations Command

Major Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Space Force, to be lieutenant general and Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Strategy, Plans, Programs, and Requirements

Major Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Space Force to be lieutenant general and Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space/Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander

Brig. Gen. Donald J. Cothern, Space Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Troy L. Endicott, Space Force, to be major general

Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, Space Force, to be major general

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.