Congress enters its final scheduled week of work before the November elections with a plan to avoid a government shutdown next month but only a few days left on the calendar to get it passed.

On Sunday, congressional leaders announced plans for a short-term budget extension to fund federal operations through Dec. 20. The money would allow for minimal disruption in federal programs and services through the fall elections and provide a chance for the newly elected White House administration to weigh in on the full federal budget later this year.

House leaders had hoped for a longer budget extension and extra provisions on voting security in their initial budget bill drafts, but those plans failed to gain enough support to move ahead.

If lawmakers don’t approve the compromise plan by Oct. 1, it could trigger a partial government shutdown, delaying paychecks for military members and shuttering some nonessential Defense Department and Veterans Affairs services.

In a letter to House colleagues on Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said “shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice” and urged chamber members to back the budget plan.

Here’s what else is happening on Capitol Hill this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Cyberspace Threats

Outside experts will testify on cyberspace threats and U.S. response to them.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Blinken Contempt of Congress

The committee will consider contempt charges against Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

DOD Financial Management

Pentagon officials will testify on military financial management practices.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Hampton Medical Center

VA officials will testify on allegations of sexual misconduct at the Hampton Roads VA Medical Center.



Wednesday, Sept. 25 Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Pending Business

The committee will consider a series of pending bills and nominations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider a series of pending bills and nominations.



House Transportation — 2 p.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Operations

Service officials will testify on the pace of daily operations within the service.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Caregiver Support

Veterans advocates will testify on support for caregivers in the VA system.



Thursday, Sept. 26 House Veterans' Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Scheduling

VA officials will testify on issues with scheduling systems in department medical centers.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Funding

Watchdog groups will testify on waste, fraud and abuse within the country’s foreign policy budget.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Digital GI Bill Tools

Department officials will testify on issues with VA’s online GI Bill resources.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.