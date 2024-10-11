Three service members received the Purple Heart earlier this month for injuries sustained during a Jan. 28 drone attack in Jordan, according to the Air Force.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Byrne, Senior Airman Herland Antezana and Staff Sgt. Dustin Dinkelacker, all with the 129th Rescue Wing, were presented the honor on Oct. 5 at Moffett Air National Guard Base in California, where they’re stationed.

They also received the The Air and Space Commendation Medal for aiding their injured comrades after the attack.

All told, 38 National Guard members have received Purple Hearts for injuries sustained during the Tower 22 attack, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard Bureau.

Three Army Reserve soldiers were killed and 41 Guardsmen were injured during the attack, which the US attributed to Iran-backed militias.

That evening, the attack knocked each of the airmen unconscious.

After they came to, they began banging on doors to warn others at the base of another possible attack, according to the Air Force. They retreated to the safety of a bunker, helped administer medical assistance to service members in need and coordinated the evacuation of deceased service members.

Each airmen acted without regard for their personal safety in an effort to help others, according to their award citations.

“We ran into the center of where it happened,” Byrne said in a statement. “At that point, we realized this isn’t a training thing. This is real life.”

Byrne credited his training for helping him respond in such a quick and efficient way. Just days before, the Guardsmen had rehearsed for the possibility of a mass casualty event.

In the attack’s aftermath, the three Guardsmen extinguished fires, saved those trapped in debris, and chose to focus on others’ injuries instead of their own until backup arrived.

“That’s when we realized what impact the [drone] made on us, when the adrenaline started coming down,” Antezana said in a statement. “We weren’t feeling well at that point.”

Eventually, their wounds were tended to and they each returned home safely in May.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am,” Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, commander of the California Air National Guard, said during the ceremony. “I hope you all wear this with great pride and honor.”

The tragedy was a difficult reminder for Byrne of his fallen comrades, but also of the meaning the military brings to those who join.

“For the longest time, I considered myself just a mechanic,” Byrne said. “Don’t downplay your job once you get in. Everyone is important.”

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.