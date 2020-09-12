Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday

The nation’s oldest living veteran of World War II turned 111 on Saturday.

Louisiana resident Lawrence Brooks, born Sept. 12, 1909, was serenaded by staff at his VA facility and received birthday cards from all 50 states, CBS reported. Prior to his birthday, members of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans had organized an effort to collect cards and well wishes from across the country.

Happy 111th birthday to Lawrence Brooks!



His secret to longevity? "Serve God and be nice to people." pic.twitter.com/bwVZilDqz6 — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 11, 2020

A veteran of the 91st Engineer Battalion, a primarily African-American unit, Brooks served in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II as a servant to three white officers.

Once, when flying in a C-47 delivering barbed wire from Australia to New Guinea, one of the plane’s engines died, Brooks recounted in his oral history posted on the National WWII Museum’s YouTube channel.

Laughing, Brooks described throwing the barbed wire into the ocean to lighten the plane and keep them flying. Only the pilot and co-pilot had parachutes. When Brooks moved to the front of the plane, another passenger asked what he was doing. “If they go out there and jump, I’m gonna grab one of them,” Brooks said.

Brooks is the father of five children and five step-children and was married to the late Leona B. Brooks.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wished Brooks a happy birthday in a Tweet, saying: “I salute your service and your lifetime of determination.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.