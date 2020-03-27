Your Marine Corps

Okinawa-based CH-53 squadron commander sacked

A CH-53E helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, supplies fuel to Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171.(Lance Cpl. Ryan Persinger/ Marine Corps)

A CH-53E squadron commander based out of Okinawa, Japan, was sacked over a lost of trust and confidence, according to the 1st Marine Air Wing.

Lt. Col. Andrew H. Mills, the commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, was relived by Brig. Gen. Chris McPhillips, the commander of 1st MAW, “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead the squadron,” a news release reads.

The Corps provided no other details surrounding Mills’ relief as the squadron commander of HMH-466.

HMH-466 is currently based out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa on a Unit Deployment Program. Marines often do UDP rotations to Okinawa for training.

HMH-466 is headquartered out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California with 3rd Marine Air Wing.

