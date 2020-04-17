Your Marine Corps

Marine dies during fitness training aboard Twentynine Palms

1 hour ago
U.S. Marines conduct a hike on Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 2, 2019. (Pfc. Patrick King/Marine Corps)

A Marine died Wednesday after collapsing during fitness training aboard the Twentynine Palms, California, Marine base.

Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, the commander of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, posted to Facebook that a Marine was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during fitness training.

Turner said in the post “immediate life saving measures were performed” but the Marine was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

“On behalf of the command team, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Marine’s family, friends, and unit. The cause of death is currently under investigation,” Turner posted to Facebook.

The Marine has not yet been identified.

About

Shawn Snow is the senior reporter for Marine Corps Times and a Marine Corps veteran.

Recommended for you
Around The Web