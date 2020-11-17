Marine Corps Forces Space Command is here

Space Marines are on their way, kind of.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger directed the activation of Marine Corps Forces Space Command, according to a Friday Marine Corps press release.

The Marines in the command “will focus on providing space operational support to the Fleet Marine Force while building a convergence capability to increase warfighter lethality,” the release said.

Berger stood up the force, located on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, on Oct. 1, according to the press release.

MARFORSPACE will be commanded by Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy and will consist of space focused Marines who were formally assigned to Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command, according to the release.

Glavy currently commands Marine Forces Cyber Command in addition to the newly created MARFORSPACE, but both units will remain separate, the release said.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this new organization,” Glavy said in the press release. “The commandant has made the bold move Marines are known for to ensure our relevancy and readiness."

The new command will report to U.S. Space Command, which was stood up in 2019. The command controls all U.S. military activity in space, similar to the other U.S. combatant commands like U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command.

“We have an incredible opportunity to create a synergy across the information environment based on our unique position within the naval and joint force,” Glavy said in the release.

“Space and cyber are critical capabilities in the information environment that, when brought together, can provide a competitive advantage."