California Marine killed in Camp Pendleton car accident identified

The Marine Corps has identified Lance Cpl. Tomiwa Adewale, a 19-year-old 0811 field artillery cannoneer from Texas, as the Marine killed Sunday after a car accident on Camp Pendleton, California.

The accident happened on Las Pulgas Road around 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, according to a Monday Marine Corps press release. Specifics of the crash have not been confirmed at this time.

One Marine was airlifted to to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, where they are being treated for their injuries, the Monday release said. That Marine was in a unit that was part of 1st Marine Logistics Group, the Corps confirmed to Marine Corps Times on Tuesday.

The Marine Corps has not yet provided an update on the status of this injured Marine nor identified the Marine.

Another Marine involved in the incident was treated for injuries at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, California, and was released the same day.

An investigation into the crash has begun, a Tuesday press release from the 1st Marine Division said.

Adewale shipped to boot camp in May of 2019 and eventually joined 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, in November 2019, 2nd Lt. Kyle McGuire, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Division, said in a Tuesday email.

“The Marines and sailors of 1st Battalion, 11th Marines are deeply saddened by the loss of Lance Corporal Tomiwa Adewale,” Lt. Col. Matthew Ritchie, the commanding officer for 1/11, said in a statement.

“He was an integral part of Battery A, and beloved by all who knew him,” Ritchie said. “His smile, and cheerfulness in the midst of adversity were welcomed by those whom he served most closely with. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends back home.”

Marine Corps Times will update this story as it learns more.