2 North Carolina Marines in custody after tent hit and run

Two North Carolina Marines are in police custody in Craven County, North Carolina, after allegedly running over a tent with their truck at a local camping site, injuring two others.

Marine Lance Cpls. Jonathan Chicas and Alfredo Morales, both 0351 motor vehicle operators with 2nd Transportation Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, were arrested over the weekend, WITN reported.

A Navy corpsman and his spouse were inside the tent when they were hit by the truck and later were taken to the hospital.

Deputies told WITN that Morales owns the truck and Chicas was a passenger. Both have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, the outlet reported.

The tent was hit around 11:15 p.m. Friday night in the Croatan National Forest, and the drivers fled the scene, Maj. David McFadyen of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office told Marine Corps Times on Monday.

A 2nd Marine Division sailor and his spouse remain hospitalized “with favorable prognoses after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries,” spokesman 2nd Lt. Paul G. Ortiz told Marine Corps Times Monday.

There appears to be no relationship between the Marines in the truck and the campers, McFadyen said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s office, working with the Navy Criminal Investigative Service, was able to take the two lance corporals into custody after they returned to base, WTIN reported.

The two Marines are still in the Craven County jail, Capt. Robert Vachon, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, told Marine Corps Times in a Monday email.

“We are deferring to the Craven County Sheriff’s office on this matter and supporting them in their investigation,” Vachon added.