The I Marine Expeditionary Force has fired its senior enlisted leader, the Marine Corps said.

On Tuesday Sgt. Maj. Terrence Whitcomb was fired by Lt. Gen. George Smith Jr., the MEF’s commander, “due to loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to fulfill his assigned duties,” according to a press release from the unit.

The Corps did not provide any specific reason for why Whitcomb was fired or name his temporary replacement.

Whitcomb joined the Corps in 1993 as a personnel clerk, according to his official biography.

The Marine was promoted to first sergeant in 2007, joining 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, on Camp Pendleton, California, and was with the unit when it deployed to Iraq in 2007.

In 2011 Whitcomb was promoted to sergeant major, according to his official biography.

Prior to taking on the role as the senior enlisted adviser to the Corps’ West Coast Marine expeditionary force, he was the sergeant major of the 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, in San Diego; battalion sergeant major at 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion; sergeant major of Marine Corps Training Mission, United Arab Emirates; regimental sergeant major for 1st Marines; and division sergeant major for 1st Marine Division.

He took over the role of I MEF sergeant major on May 7, 2021, according to his biography.