Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?

Which stop did you hate?

Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?

We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story.

Submissions can be emailed by Aug. 19 to Marine Corps Editor Andrea Scott at ascott@militarytimes.com, with the consent that they may be used in print and online.

Please include your name, rank, years you served and current hometown.

RELATED

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.