Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?
Which stop did you hate?
Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?
We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story.
Submissions can be emailed by Aug. 19 to Marine Corps Editor Andrea Scott at ascott@militarytimes.com, with the consent that they may be used in print and online.
Please include your name, rank, years you served and current hometown.
RELATED
It’s not uncommon during deployment for Marines and sailors to get into a bit of trouble when ships pull into port in for a bit of down time.
Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.
The Marine Corps is refocusing on maritime missions, and it's already demonstrated four ways to sink a ship as part of this transition.
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command.
New funding, strategy and focus puts CBRN back in the mix.
Load More
Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, setting aside their longstanding stance of military nonalignment.
Sen. Dick Durbin said the Defense Department inspector general needs to determine whether the records were accidentally or purposefully deleted.
The fires used in combat zones to dispose of waste may have caused serious illnesses in hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members.
U.S. officials haven't publicly said what weapon was used, but experts said a likely option was the highly secretive Hellfire R9X — know by various nicknames, like the “knife bomb."
More than 5,000 soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore were participating in this year’s exercises, making them the largest since the drills were established in 2009.