The next annual update for the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 initiative — the service’s effort to restructure and reshape its force — is expected to come out in the spring, according to the Marine Corps.

“We are planning for a Force Design 2030 update coming ‘in the spring,’” Maj. Joshua C. Benson, a Marine Corps’ Combat Development and Integration mission spokesman, said in a statement to Marine Corps Times.

A more concrete timeline was not yet available, though the previous versions came out between April and May.

RELATED

After announcing the initial Force Design project in 2020, the Marine Corps has issued the yearly report to provide clarity and progress on its effort to transform how it will engage in the future operating environment and counter threats posed by competitors.

In the most recent annual update, the Marine Corps reviewed, among other things, the state of its modernization efforts for its Marine expeditionary forces and for its Reserve troops.

As the content of the next report continues to be solidified, Benson said the Corps is focused on getting feedback from troops and on the third phase of its modernization process, which according to the initial Force Design report concentrates on “rapid and iterative wargaming, analysis, and experimentation.”

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media