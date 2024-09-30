Nearly 6,000 National Guard members have deployed to the Southeastern United States in response to the devastation of Hurricane Helene, rescuing flood victims, clearing debris from roads and providing vital supplies to areas decimated by the hurricane.

Guardsmen mobilized in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, with assistance from the Maryland, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Connecticut National Guards, according to the Army.

“It’s pretty devastating to look at a lot of homes that have been wiped off the foundations and a lot of people that are probably going to be having to restart their lives pretty shortly,” Army Brig. Gen. Alex Harlamor of the Florida National Guard told CNN on Saturday.

The hurricane, which touched down in Florida on Thursday evening, caused devastating floods, significant infrastructure damage and power outages across the Southeastern United States and has so far claimed the lives of at least 100 people, according to The Associated Press.

In Florida, 3,900 National Guard members, along with 18 Mississippi Guardsmen, maneuvered 13 helicopters and Zodiac boots to rescue over 150 people and 50 animals. They also cleared more than 1,180 miles of roads and set up 30 locations to provide supplies to those affected by the natural disaster.

RELATED MacDill Air Force Base without power after Hurricane Helene

In Georgia, where The Associated Press reports 25 people have died as a result of the storm, roughly 900 Georgia Guardsmen chainsawed through clogged roads and helped first responders with their rescue efforts. Tennessee mobilized 120 Guardsmen to save 54 people stranded by flooding and the Virginia National Guard mobilized 48 Guardsmen to rescue six people.

Nearly 500 South Carolina Guardsmen also contributed to the national cleanup and rescue efforts.

“Our National Guardsmen are trained and ready to support the citizens of South Carolina,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, South Carolina National Guard director of the joint staff, said in a release.

More than 400 Guard members responded to the crisis in North Carolina — along with 30 Guardsmen from Maryland, Connecticut and Pennsylvania — clearing roads and carrying out search-and-rescue missions.

North Carolina was hit particularly hard by the hurricane, with one county that includes Asheville reporting 30 dead, according to The Associates Press.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.