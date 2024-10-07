A member of the Oregon Army National Guard set the world record for the most ground-to-chest burpees in an hour on Saturday.

In the process of banging out 1,027 burpees this past weekend, Maj. Tommy Vu beat a previous record holder: Himself.

The officer previously set the record in March 2023, when he did 1,003 burpees.

But his record was subsequently bested in December, when another athlete outdid him by 7 burpees before Vu reclaimed the crown this weekend at a gym in Salem, Oregon.

Vu’s new accomplishment, which took place at a local gym, is still awaiting approval from Guinness World Records.

RELATED

“I’ve got a really strong will and I just don’t know how to quit,” Vu said in a release announcing the feat.

Vu credited a new workout regimen with helping him reach new heights. The exercise routine began during the COVID-19 pandemic when Vu had to get creative after gyms closed down. He began training outside, running and intensifying bodyweight exercises.

Vu was cheered on by his wife, Linda, and son, Adonis, as he eclipsed the previous burpee number and reached the burpee mountaintop.

“He trains every day, seven days a week, for an hour after work,” Linda said. “We make sure someone’s watching Adonis at home so he can get his workout time in.”

Since he began training in 2020, Vu has broken multiple fitness world records.

He uses his platform to raise money for charitable causes and after his latest record, he is aiming to donate $1,027 to a fund helping his friend battle ALS.

Up next, the burpee star is planning to beat the eight-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour burpee records.

“His dedication to both his military duties and personal goals showcases the work-life balance and drive for excellence we foster in our organization,” Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, said in a statement. “It’s this spirit of striving to achieve greatness that makes our Guard members exceptional both in and out of uniform.”

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.