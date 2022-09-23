Every time a group of drunks venture into a karaoke bar, one thing is certain. They will unharmoniously belt the lyrics to Journey’s famous ode for desperate folks with unrealistic hopes — “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

And while Space Force, America’s newest and most unexpected military branch, just released its official song Tuesday, its top enlisted, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, chose to celebrate with the 1981 classic Wednesday at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air Space & Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Maryland.

It’s a travesty that Netflix canceled season 3 of “Space Force,” because the real-life branch can’t seem to avoid providing endless material for Steve Carell’s Gen. Mark R. Naird.

Still, however cringe it may be to some to watch others indulge “Don’t Stop Believin,’” viewers on social media couldn’t help but be impressed with Towberman’s vocal stylings.

The video of the performance, posted to the Facebook page of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, garnered more than 50,000 views and 170 comments.

“I’m never gonna stop believing!” wrote user Tito Giron. “He made a believer out of me.”

Perhaps we’re wrong about war. The key to winning hearts and minds is really through the impassioned singing of 1980s anthems.

