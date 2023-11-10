Apple TV+ has at long last released an official trailer for its much-anticipated World War II drama “Masters of the Air.”

The nine-episode series, which is helmed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and centers on bomber pilots of the Eighth Air Force, is the third WWII installment for the filmmakers following HBO’s “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

“Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, ‘Masters of the Air’ follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air,” according to the Apple TV+ press release.

The trailer for the show, which touts a stellar cast, is a cinematic wonder of spectacular aerial views and dramatic action shots.

“Masters of the Air” stars Oscar nominees Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

The show is slated to launch with a two-episode debut on Jan. 26, 2024, with new episodes dropping each following Friday until March 15.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.