Ahead of the April 13 premiere of season two of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama series “The Last of Us,” based on the acclaimed video game series, fans are revisiting its source material’s sequel, “The Last of Us Part II” — a title that, even five years after its 2020 release, still outperforms many modern military shooters in realism, AI enemy design and tactical movement.

While shooter franchises like “Call of Duty,” “Battlefield” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” claim to deliver the most immersive combat experiences, few demand players think, move and fight like a soldier as effectively as “The Last of Us Part II.” Set several years after the hit 2013 original, “The Last of Us Part II” follows Ellie and Abby on their quests for revenge in a world ravaged by a fungal pandemic.

From deliberate movement and stealth mechanics to an AI system that reacts dynamically, this game offers one of the most tactically immersive combat experiences in modern gaming.

Tactical movement: Every step matters

Many military shooters prioritize speed and reflexes over actual battlefield tactics. In “Call of Duty,” for example, players can slide-cancel, bunny-hop and sprint full-speed into combat, creating a gameplay style more about twitch reflexes than actual tactical movement. Even “Battlefield,” known for larger-scale engagements, relies on sprint-heavy gameplay rather than methodical positioning.

In contrast, “The Last of Us Part II” is about deliberate movement and situational awareness. Every step feels weighty, and a single mistake — running too loud, stepping into the open too soon or getting caught in a bad position — can mean death.

Ellie, the game’s primary protagonist, moves like a trained survivor rather than a bullet sponge. She can go prone, crawl under vehicles and navigate tight spaces to avoid detection by human enemies and zombie-like creatures. This mechanic fundamentally changes how players engage enemies, making stealth a viable option in a way that most military shooters fail to implement.

Even small environmental details, such as tall grass, mud and broken-down vehicles, offer cover, forcing players to constantly evaluate their surroundings rather than rely on static chest-high walls.

AI behavior: Enemies that react and adapt

The biggest issue with enemy AI in most war games is predictability.

In “Call of Duty,” enemies follow scripted paths, take cover in obvious locations and often just run straight at the player. Despite its tactical focus, “Rainbow Six Siege” uses enemy AI that rarely adjusts dynamically to player decisions.

In “The Last of Us Part II,” enemies communicate, adapt and react to the player’s tactics. The game features two main human factions: the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) — a paramilitary group that uses actual military tactics like bounding overwatch and suppressive fire — and the Seraphites, a cult-like group that communicates through eerie whistles instead of words, forcing players to decipher enemy movements on the fly. Each has its own mannerisms and movements, providing a real-world experience unlike any other war game on the market.

Unlike “Call of Duty” AI enemies, WLF soldiers and Seraphites actively search for the player when alerted, calling out their last known position. Killing one enemy doesn’t just clear a path — it alerts the squad. Enemies will flank, use suppressive fire and adjust their approach based on your play.

Enemies also react emotionally to combat, calling out the names of their fallen comrades and expressing fear when outgunned.

Weapons and combat: Every shot counts

Unlike most shooters, where players carry multiple high-capacity magazines and an endless supply of grenades, “The Last of Us Part II” forces players to carefully scavenge, craft and manage ammunition.

Meanwhile, weapons are handcrafted and modified at workbenches, forcing players to adapt to limited resources rather than unlocking better gear. Silenced pistols — crafted by Ellie — allow for stealth kills but have limited durability before the suppressor breaks.

Primary weapons also make firefights feel more real. Bolt-action rifles provide high damage at long range but have slow reload times, and pump-action shotguns are devastating in close quarters but loud enough to attract attention.

Unlike most war games, where melee is an afterthought, “The Last of Us Part II” makes it a core survival mechanic. Machetes, axes and makeshift clubs deal massive damage but break after repeated use, while enemies dodge and counter melee attacks, forcing players to time swings rather than just button-mash.

In “The Last of Us Part II,” it’s not about high kill counts, streaks or overpowered perks — it’s about using every resource, taking every fight seriously and understanding that no one walks away unscathed in real combat.

