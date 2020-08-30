Best pics of the week: Aug. 30, 2020

1 of 10
Marines fast rope out of an MV-22B Osprey aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Aug. 23, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Cpl. Brandon Salas/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
A Marine conducts fast-rope sustainment training on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Aug. 23, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile/Navy)
3 of 10
Florida Army National Guard soldiers participate in Air Assault course at Camp Blanding, Starke, Fla., July 23,2020. (Staff Sgt. Trinity Bierley/Army)
4 of 10
Air Force Special Tactics operators conduct a static line jump out of a C-130H Hercules following a Rigged Alternate Method Boat package into the water during training at Eglin Range, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex/Air Force)
5 of 10
Romanian and U.S. soldiers shoot air defense weapons during a training exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Aug. 28, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria/Army)
6 of 10
Sailors on combat craft assault (CCA) conduct small boat operations with the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) on Aug. 27, 2020, in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Conner Foy/Navy)
7 of 10
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles release flares over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 13, 2020. (Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan/Air Force)
8 of 10
Sgt. Isaac Zimmerman observes as a Marine fire an M72 LAW weapon system at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2020. (Sgt. Luke Kuennen/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Soldiers of the Chemical Reconnaissance Platoon, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Academy at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2020. (1st Lt. Angelo Mejia/Army)
10 of 10
The sun sets over Dover Air Force Base, Del., as airmen work on the flightline Aug. 12, 2020. (Senior Airman Christopher Quail/Air Force)