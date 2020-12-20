Best photos of the week: Dec. 20, 2020

1 of 10
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation with two Royal Saudi Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles after receiving fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker during a routine exercise over Southwest Asia, Dec. 15, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison/Air Force)
Soldiers conduct an emergency deployment readiness exercise mission at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, on Dec. 10, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus/Army)
Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Robert Murdolo signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter Dec. 15, 2020, during night flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the North Arabian Sea. (MC2 Logan C. Kellums/Navy)
Marines fire a MK-153 shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon in a live-fire squad attack range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, on Dec. 10, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun/Marine Corps)
Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Amber Burns fires an M4 carbine rifle Dec. 15, 2020, during a live-fire qualification exercise as part of unit level training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Chief Boatswain’s Mate Nelson Doromal Jr./Navy)
A Special Tactics operator guides a 27th Special Operations Wing MC-130J onto a runway during an exercise Nov. 6, 2020, at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. (Staff Sgt. Ridge Shan/Air Force)
Gunnery Sgt. Nathaniel Schoenhoefer takes aim during the 2020 Far East Intramural Matches on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen/Marine Corps)
A military training instructor, center, stands in front of his flight during a basic military graduation and coining ceremony Dec. 10, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Sgt. Jose Torres Jr./Army)
Gasses ignite as an M1 Abrams tank fires its main gun during a Dec. 10, 2020, live fire as part of the Ready to Fight operations after arriving to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. (Sgt. Alexandra Shea/Army)
Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, fire the 120mm mortar system on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020. (Spc. Michael Schwenk/Army National Guard)