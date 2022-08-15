Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Ukrainian volunteer military recruits take part in an urban battle exercise while undergoing training by British armed forces at a military base in southern England, on Aug. 15, 2022. (Frank Augstein/AP)

A BRITISH ARMY BASE, England — Hundreds of new Ukrainian Army recruits are training to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invasion — but they are doing it more than 1,000 miles away in England.

They are part of the 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers that the British military has pledged to train within 120 days. The troops are spending several weeks at a base in southern England learning skills including marksmanship, battlefield first aid and urban warfare.

More than 1,000 U.K. personnel are involved in the training mission, which is taking place at four bases around the country.

Other countries are also sending trainers, including Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Nordic nations.