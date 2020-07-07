Active shooter reported on Twentynine Palms Marine base

Around 6:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, military police responded to gunshots aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Marine Corps officials confirmed.

“Initial reporting indicates no injuries,” Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times in an email.

The military police cordoned off the area of the base where the gunshots came from, Butterfield said.

Fox News Los Angeles has reported that the suspect is in custody, but the Marine Corps was unable to confirm that report, Butterfield said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.