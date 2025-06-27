Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Marine Corps
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
How data is used to create a better fighting force — and the qualities needed by commanders of that force — are changing. Our panel of experts discusses.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
The role of emerging tech and AI in cyber security and defense tech
The state of cyber defense — C4ISR Conference highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.21.25
Can this gun shoot enemies over a wall? New Marine weapons options
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Putting Your Savings Plan into Motion – Money Minute
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Trending Now
Trump nominates Marine to be Navy’s new head lawyer
Marine Corps tightens rules on shaving waivers for medical conditions
Sgt. Maj. portrayed in ‘Generation Kill’ sentenced to prison for child sex offense
Valor may not expire, but award recognition should have limits
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)