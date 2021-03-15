Pentagon has new research center to link networks, communications

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense launched a new center to research integrating computing and communications across the military’s large networked systems.

The decision to invest $7.5 million to create the research center at the University of California-Riverside is a step toward the department’s priority to connect the services across domains, sending targeting information and intelligence from any sensor to the best shooter.

The Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness will conduct research on “large-scale networked systems for next-generation computing and communications,” according to the March 12 announcement. That entails research into how to seamlessly integrate the sensing, data analysis, communications and networking capabilities of systems and subsystems, the news release said.

“We are excited for the capabilities of University of California, Riverside to further enhance the Department’s efforts to conduct transformative research in these vital areas and their contributions to the defense technology base through the exploration of ideas,” said Jagadeesh Pamulapati, acting deputy director of research, technology and laboratories.

“The development of key fully networked command, control, and communication applications deepens our ability to solve science and technology challenges ranging from improving the performance of defense networks to accelerating sensing and computing research to further deter our adversaries in support of the DoD’s technology priorities.”

The department located the center at U.C.-Riverside effort to create a diverse talent pipeline, the release noted. U.C.-Riverside is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, and the DoD is funding the center through its Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and Education Program.

“This center will integrate underrepresented students into essential research efforts by way of design projects, colloquiums, and internships at defense laboratories and provides participants with a pathway to graduate studies while fostering awareness of critical research that impacts our national security,” the release said.