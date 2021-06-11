Marine Corps names new top information officer

WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps is getting a new top officer to oversee operations in the information environment, according to a June 10 announcement.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, will pin on his third star and assume the role of deputy commandant for information. The Corps created the position in 2017, recognizing the importance of the burgeoning information environment.

“Two years ago … [former commandant] Gen. [Robert] Neller talked with us about the need to move into the information environment, electronic warfare, MISO [military information support operations], cyber and military deception faster. He traded — intentional, deliberately traded — a three-star billet from a command and created a three star [DC-I] … who oversees that for us,” Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, told Congress in 2020 about the importance of the position. “You wish you could go back two years and thank him for that because right now she is incredibly far out in front of the rest of us telling us where we need to go and not just in one area, EW, but how do you integrate those domains and make it a war-fighting capability.”

Glavy will take over from Lt. Gen. Lori Reynolds. The Corps did not release information yet about who fill Glavey’s job at MARFORCYBER.