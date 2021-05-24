How Amazon Serves Our Nation’s Veterans

“As a Veteran myself, I’m proud of the work that Amazon is doing to improve the lives of Veterans. We deeply care about the military community, including the families who have made such great sacrifices. Our programs are built to ease transition from military to civilian life and to continue to support veterans and their families through their most difficult challenges,” John Quintas, Director of Global Military Affairs.

Amazon is steadfast in its dedication to our nation’s veterans, currently employing over 45,000 military veterans and spouses, and actively recruiting more. In an effort to improve the lives of veterans, Amazon has championed the following programs to address critical challenges facing the military community, with a focus on employment, employee development and caring for veterans in need.

Program BULLSEYE meets the needs of transitioning service members, student veterans, disabled veterans, veterans seeking technical upskilling programs, and military spouses searching for flexible work schedules.

Amazon Military SkillBridge Program: Partners with the Department of Defense to provide transitioning service members within 180 days of separating, an opportunity for professional training and hands-on industry experience.

Hiring our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program: Expands veteran hiring across Amazon's many business lines, facilitating over 400 SkillBridge opportunities since 2017.

Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Fellowship Program: A 6-week program for military spouses at select military installations and US cities to gain on-the-job training, networking, and firsthand experience in a variety of Amazon roles.

Diversity Hiring Program: Partners with veteran service organizations dedicated to equity and inclusion and meeting the needs of minority, female, and disabled veterans.

Amazon Military Pathways Program: Identifies high-potential veterans with strong leadership and operations backgrounds who are ready for challenges to build Amazon's next generation of General Managers, Directors and VPs.

Amazon Technical Apprenticeship Program: Helps members of the military community, veterans and their spouses transition to cloud computing and other technical careers across Amazon.

Military Spouses Hiring and Development: Builds talent pipelines for military spouses, through a dedicated program manager, into every Amazon line of business, launching programs to support their career development.

Program CATAPULT provides Amazon’s military community a world-class customer experience across the employee lifecycle, from onboarding to training and leadership learning, by delivering continued developmental support and encouraging long-term military retention.

Military Mentorship Program: Connects Amazon’s military community with mentors offering guidance and support to succeed at Amazon.

Military Career Advancement: Veterans and military spouses at Amazon can receive a tuition reduction at the City University of Seattle for technology and management pathway opportunities.

Inclusion Training: Partners with the PsychArmor Institute, a veteran non-profit for veterans, whose mission is to bridge the civilian-military gap by educating a nation about military culture via online training.

Military Manager Toolkit: Consolidates top resources for Amazon veterans, military spouses, as well as non-military coworkers, managers, and HR and Talent Acquisition professionals alike, to help build your careers.

Program HONOR improves the lives of veterans and their families, especially the wounded or ill and injured and their caregivers, by solving some of the community’s toughest challenges, including veteran suicide, mental wellbeing, and homelessness.

Delivery Service Partner Program: Guiding leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit, including transitioning service members, veterans, and military family members, to own and operate their own package delivery business.

Warriors@Amazon: Open to all Amazon employees, this group supports recruiting efforts, aids veterans during their transition into Amazon culture, and provides an internal network, mentorship and career development.

Military Speaker Series: Renowned speakers offer a diversity of opinions and perspectives to inform and educate a global Amazon audience on a broad range of leadership and military topics.

Goods4Good Program: Provides selected veteran nonprofits with vouchers to choose essential products to match their clients' needs through a donation portal on top of Amazon's e-commerce site.

