Language pay, new CAC cards and selection boards: Here’s the latest admin notes across the Corps related to COVID-19

The Corps is sliding language test requirements, selection boards and asking personnel to update their common access cards if they’re due to expire in the next 60 days over COVID-19 disruptions, according to the most recent Marine messages.

For Marines getting paid for foreign language fluency whose test scores are set to expire between March 16 and June 1, the Corps is dishing out an extra 60 days to re-certify “once the testing centers resume normal operations,” a Marine message detailed.

All 1st Marine Division units will train at their home station, no more Twentynine Palms trips for now “As we navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, we must strike a balance between maintaining our operational readiness and implementing the necessary health precautions to preserve our combat power and protect our communities."

“Education centers across the Marine Corps have closed or have limited availability to offer testing as part of the COVID-19 response,” the message reads.

“As the Marine Corps’ response to COVID-19 evolves, DLPTs [ defense language proficiency test] will continue to be extended in 60-day increments until normal operations resume at testing centers,” the message states.

The Corps is also asking personnel to update their common access cards, also commonly called a CAC, if they are set to expire by May 31. The Marines are directing sites and security managers who approve new CAC cards to not turn away any personnel who have CAC cards expiring within 60 days.

“In light of the ongoing Marine Corps response to the COVID-19 emergency" the Corps says “it is critical that personnel maintain a current CAC for access to Department of Defense (DoD) facilities and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network,” a Marine administrative message reads.

“Additionally, the Washington Headquarters Service has directed military members and government civilian employees assigned to the Pentagon or the Mark Center to immediately renew their cards if they are to expire in the next 60 days,” the message states.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

The Corps is also delaying the enlisted to warrant officer and gunnery sergeant selection boards due to COVID-19 concerns.

The two selection boards, slated to kick off on May 5 and April 15 respectively, have been postponed due to a Defense Department domestic travel ban that was implemented to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

The domestic travel ban is set to expire on May 11.

“These Boards will be rescheduled and updated board guidance will be released via separate Marine Administrative Messages,” the MARADMIN reads.

The Corps has canceled and suspended a number of training exercises as a result of COVID-19.