A total of 181 candidates with military experience won primaries for House and Senate seats this year, according to an analysis from Military Times. That number is down from 196 in 2022, and follows a trend of fewer veterans winning national elected office that began in the late 1970s.
This year’s field boasts 71 incumbents, 16 women and 55 individuals who started their military careers after January 2000. Fifty-three of the candidates are Democrats, while 123 are Republicans.
Below is a list of those congressional hopefuls sorted by state, with biographical data on each. Military Times will be tracking each of these races on Election Day and be following each of the winners as they enter the 119th session of Congress next January.
Editor’s note: Eight states do not have any veterans who won a primary contest. They are Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming. Independent candidates who did not win a primary matchup were not included in this list.
Alabama
House
District 1: Barry Moore (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1990s
Member of the House Agriculture and Judiciary committees.
District 1: Tom Holmes, Democrat
Branch: Navy Reserve, 1960s
Retired state worker and advocate for the developmentally disabled.
Arizona
House
District 2: Eli Crane (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s–2010s
Combat deployments: Afghanistan
Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
District 4: Kelly Cooper, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 1990s
Owns three restaurants and credits his success to the Marine Corps.
District 8: Abraham Hamadeh, Republican
Branch: Army Reserve, 2010s–2020s
Unsuccessfully ran for Arizona Attorney General in 2022.
9: Quacy Smith, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 1990s–2000s
Currently a bishop with Grace Unlimited International Church.
Senate
Ruben Gallego, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Vocal member of the House Armed Services Committee now running for Senate.
Arkansas
House
District 1: Rick Crawford (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Member of the House Intelligence Committee.
District 1: Rodney Govens, Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Works as a court advocate for abused and neglected children.
District 2: Marcus Jones, Democrat
Branch: Army National Guard, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
His assignments included serving as program director at NATO’s Joint Warfare Centre in Norway.
District 3: Steve Womack (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1970s–2000s
Serves on the House Budget Committee and appropriations’ defense subcommittee.
California
House
District 2: Chris Coulombe, Republican
Branch: Army & Marine Corps, 2000s–2010s
His assignments included running the Army’s Pacific Theater Air Assault School.
District 4: Mike Thompson (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army, 1960s–1970s
Combat Deployments: Vietnam
Received a Purple Heart with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, was an airborne school instructor.
District 5: Mike Barkley, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1960s
Has run unsuccessfully for Congress six times.
District 7: Tom Silva, Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s–2010s
Worked as veterans program coordinator at University of the Pacific.
District 8: Rudy Recile, Republican
Branch: Army National Guard 1980s–2010s
Also worked as a civilian in the Department of Agriculture.
District 9: Kevin Lincoln II, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s
Served in the White House Military Office on Marine One.
District 19: Jimmy Panetta (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Navy Reserve, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Son of former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.
District 21: Michael Maher, Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s
Served on the submarine USS Salt Lake City in support of overseas operations.
District 24: Salud Carbajal (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps Reserve, 1990s
Born in Mexico, he served eight years in the military before his political career.
District 26: Michael Koslow, Republican
Branch: Air Force National Guard, 2000s–2010s
Also worked as a civilian in the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office.
District 27: Mike Garcia (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy & Navy Reserve, 1990s–2010s
Had more than 30 combat sorties during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
District 31: Gil Cisneros, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2000s
Served as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness under Biden.
District 32: Larry Thompson, Republican
Branch: Army Reserve, 1960s–1970s
Worked as a Hollywood talent manager.
District 35: Mike Cargile, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s
Worked as an actor and manager for an indie music label.
District 36: Ted Lieu (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Air Force & Air Force Reserve, 1990s–2010s
Member of the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.
District 39: David Serpa, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 2010s–2020s
Founded his own real estate company.
District 45: Derek Tran, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Son of refugees who fled Vietnam.
District 48: Darrell Issa (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–1980s
Served in the U.S. House for 18 years until 2019, then won re-election again in 2021.
District 50: Peter Bono, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1970s–2000s
Volunteers time to help disabled veterans with benefits claims.
Colorado
House
District 6: Jason Crow (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Served as a prosecutor during Trump’s first impeachment trial.
District 6: John Fabbricatore, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1990s
Retired after 26 years as an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer.
District 8: Gabe Evans, Republican
Branch: Army & National Guard, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Trained as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot.
Connecticut
House
District 1: Jim Griffin, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s
Lost his bid for this seat in the 2020 Republican primary.
Senate
Matthew Corey, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s
Worked as a postal service employee and has run several restaurants.
Florida
House
District 2: Neal Dunn (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Completed his medical internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
District 5: Jay McGovern, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1980s–2010s
Served as a naval aviator aboard multiple aircraft carriers.
District 6: Michael Waltz (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army & National Guard, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Green Beret was a regular Fox News contributor before joining Congress.
District 7: Cory Mills (Incumbent), Republican,
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Bosnia
Spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan as a diplomatic consultant with the State Department.
District 9: Thomas Chalifoux, Republican
Branch: Army, 1960s–2000s
Self-funded his congressional bid.
District 13: Anna Paulina Luna (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force & National Guard, 2000s–2010s
One of five female veterans currently serving in the House.
District 14: Robert Rochford, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–2010s
Former commander of Naval Beach Group One.
District 16: Vern Buchanan (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air National Guard, 1970s
Sits on the House Ways and Means committee.
District 17: Greg Steube (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs and Oversight committees.
District 17: Manny Lopez, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1980s
Disabled veteran who suffered a neck injury during grenade training.
District 18: Scott Franklin (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy & Navy Reserve, 1980s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Bosnia
Flew combat missions over Bosnia and Kosovo.
District 21: Brian Mast (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Lost both legs in an IED attack in Afghanistan.
District 25: Christopher Eddy, Republican
Branch: Air Force Reserve, 1980s–2010s
Worked 13 years as an FBI Intelligence Manager.
District 28: Phil Ehr, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1980s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Founded a nonprofit to counter disinformation in U.S. politics.
Senate
Rick Scott (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1970s
Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Georgia
House
District 2: Sanford Bishop Jr. (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army, 1960s–1970s
Has served in Congress since 1992.
District 3: Maura Keller, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1970s–2000s
Retired lieutenant colonel who also worked in the Atlanta VA healthcare system.
District 4: Eugene Yu, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–1980s
Also worked as a firefighter and police officer.
District 7: Rich McCormick (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Served as the department head for emergency medicine in Kandahar.
District 7: Bob Christian, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Has also worked as a sports reporter, baker and restaurant executive.
District 9: Andrew Clyde (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy & Navy Reserve, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Serves on the House Homeland Security Committee
District 11: Barry Loudermilk (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1980s–1990s
Serves on the House Financial Services Committee.
District 11: Katy Stamper, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1970s–1980s
Has received criticism for her close ties to Republican lawmakers and groups.
District 13: Jonathan Chavez, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Worked as the non-commissioned officer in charge of a joint service medical team in Iraq.
District 14: Shawn Harris, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps & National Guard, 1980s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Served as director of Joint Staff for the Army National Guard.
Hawaii
Senate
Bob McDermott, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 1980s–1990s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Worked as executive director of the Honolulu Navy League.
Illinois
House
District 7: Chad Koppie, Republican
Branch: Army, 1960s
Pilot who worked for Delta Airlines for 35 years.
District 12: Mike Bost (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 1970s–1980s
Current Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
District 13: Joshua Lloyd, Republican
Branch: Army & National Guard, 2010s–2020s
Graduated from West Point in 2022.
Indiana
House
District 4: Jim Baird (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1960s–1970s
Combat Deployments: Vietnam
Earned a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts while serving with the 523rd Transportation Company.
District 4: Derrick Holder, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 1990s–2000s
Worked as a paralegal in the Indiana Department of Child Services.
District 5: Deborah Pickett, Democrat
Branch: Army Reserve, 1980s
Her brother-in-law is a Medal of Honor recipient.
Senate
Jim Banks, Republican
Branch: Navy Reserve, 2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Has served in the House since 2017.
Iowa
House
District 1: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army & Army Reserve, 1970s–1990s
Served as the first female president of the Iowa Medical Society.
District 3: Zach Nunn (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force & National Guard, 2000s–2020s
Combat Deployment: Afghanistan
Served on the White House’s National Security Council prior to Congress.
District 3: Lanon Baccam, Democrat
Branch: Army National Guard, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployment: Afghanistan
Oversaw veterans programs within the Department of Agriculture.
Kansas
House
District 3: Prasanth Reddy, Republican
Branch: Air Force Reserve, 2000s–2020s
Still serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
Kentucky
House
District 2: Brett Guthrie (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s–1990s
Eight-term congressman is a West Point grad.
District 5: Hal Rogers (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1950s–1960s
Dean of the House, he has served in Congress since 1981.
Louisiana
House
District 3: Clay Higgins (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1970s–1980s
Prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus.
Maine
House
District 1: Ronald Russell, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–2000s
An Airborne Ranger and a Special Forces qualified Green Beret.
District 2: Jared Golden (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Serves on the House Armed Services Committee.
Senate
Demi Kouzounas, Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Longtime dentist was also chairwoman of the Maine Republican Party.
Maryland
House
District 1: Andrew Harris (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy Reserve, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Still-practicing physician served in the Navy Medical Corps.
District 1: Blane Miller III, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2000s
Later worked as a deep-water technical diver testing military equipment.
District 3: Rob Steinberger, Republican
Branch: Navy Reserve, 1990s–2000s
Founder of a financial consulting firm.
Massachusetts
House
District 4: Jake Auchincloss (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Sits on the House Transportation Committee and select panel on China.
District 6: Seth Moulton (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2019.
Senate
John Deaton, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 1990s–2000s
Worked as a trial advocacy instructor at the Naval War College.
Michigan
House
District 1: Jack Bergman (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Marine Corps & Guard/Reserve, 1970s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Vietnam
Served as commanding general of Marine Forces Reserve.
District 7: Tom Barrett, Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 2000s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Narrowly lost a bid for this congressional seat in 2022.
District 10: John James (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Sits on the House Foreign Affairs and Energy committees.
Senate
Mike Rogers, Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Previously served in the House from 2001 to 2015.
Minnesota
House
District 2: Joe Teirab, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney, focused on narcotics trafficking and violent crime.
District 3: Tad Jude, Republican
Branch: Army Reserve, 1970s
Was the youngest individual ever elected to the Minnesota Legislature, at age 20.
Mississippi
House
District 1: Trent Kelly (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War & Iraq
Chairman of the House Armed Services’ seapower subcommittee.
District 2: Ronald Eller, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–1990s
Works in cardiac and thoracic surgery at St. Dominic’s Hospital.
Senate
Ty Pinkins, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Community organizer who has focused on unfair pay practices.
Missouri
Senate
Lucas Kunce, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Led a police training team in the Sunni Triangle while deployed to Iraq.
Montana
House
District 1: Ryan Zinke (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Served as Secretary of the Interior under Trump.
District 2: Troy Downing, Republican
Branch: Air National Guard, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Served in a Combat Search and Rescue squadron.
District 2: John Driscoll, Democrat
Branch: Army National Guard, 1960s–2000s
Has worked as a wildland firefighter, a public utility regulator, and a writer.
Senate
Tim Sheehy, Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Founded an aerospace firm and still works as a firefighting pilot.
Nebraska
House
District 2: Don Bacon (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Chair of the House Armed Services Committee’s quality of life panel.
Nevada
House
District 2: Mark Amodei (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Serves on the House Appropriations Committee.
Senate
Sam Brown, Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Severely burned in a roadside bomb attack in Kandahar.
New Jersey
House
District 1: Theodore Liddell, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Manages his own law practice.
District 9: Bill Pascrell (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army, 1960s
Served on the House Ways and Means Committee for the last decade.
District 9: Billy Prempeh, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 2000s–2010s
Has twice run for the same seat without success.
District 11: Mikie Sherrill (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2000s
Sea King helicopter pilot flew missions throughout the Middle East.
New Mexico
House
District 1: Steve Jones, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s
Worked as a management consultant and executive in the energy industry.
New York
House
District 1: Nicholas LaLota (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s–2010s
Sits on the House Armed Services Committee.
District 6: Thomas Zmich, Republican
Branch: Army Reserve, 1980s–1990s
Worked as a construction manager.
District 12: Mike Zumbluskas, Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s
Has been a member of the Reform and Independence parties in the past.
District 13: Ruben Vargas, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1970s–1990s
Advocate who has been active with the International Chess Federation.
District 15: Gonzalo Duran, Republican
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
CEO of a firm focused on veterans reintegration into civilian life.
District 18: Pat Ryan (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Serves as vice ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.
District 22: Brandon Williams (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s
Served as the strategic missile officer on board the USS Georgia.
District 25: Gregg Sadwick, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–1990s
Owner of a collision shop and countertop company.
North Carolina
House
District 1: Donald Davis (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Air Force, 1990s
Helped coordinate Air Force One operations at Andrews Air Force Base.
District 1: Laurie Buckhout, Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Led an 800-person battalion task force as part of the initial attack into Iraq in 2003.
District 2: Alan Swain, Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Flew AH-1 Cobras and AH-64 Apache helicopters.
District 4: Eric Blankenburg, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1970s–1980s
Currently working as a technology consultant.
District 8: Justin Dues, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps, 2000s–2010s
Founder of a firm specializing in wearable technology.
District 10: Pat Harrigan, Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
A Green Beret with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan.
District 10: Ralph Scott Jr., Democrat
Branch: Air Force, 2010s
Sixth great-grandson of James Madison.
District 12: Abdul Ali, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Past chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.
North Dakota
House
District 1: Trygve Hammer, Democrat
Branch: Marine Corps & MC Reserve, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Former airline pilot and security consultant.
Ohio
House
District 1: Orlando Sonza, Republican
Branch: Army, 2010s
Currently the executive director of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission.
District 3: Michael Young, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1960s
Worked as a real estate developer and singer-songwriter.
District 6: Michael Kripchak, Democrat
Branch: Air Force, 2000s
Worked in the Air Force’s quantum computing initiatives while in service.
District 7: Max Miller (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Marine Corps Reserve, 2010s–2020s
Former deputy campaign manager for presidential operations under Trump.
District 8: Warren Davidson (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s–1990s
Took the seat of former House Speaker John Boehner.
District 12: Jerrad Christian, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 2000s
Works as a software engineer, but has used his Navy meteorology skills as a climate activist.
District 15: Mike Carey (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1980s–1990s
Was elected to Congress in a 2021 special election.
District 15: Adam Miller, Democrat
Branch: Army Reserve, 1990s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Serves in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Oregon
House
District 4: Monique DeSpain, Republican
Branch: Air Force & AF Reserve, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Kosovo
Served as a lawyer with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 30 years.
Pennsylvania
House
District 1: Ashley Ehasz, Democrat
Branch: Army, 2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Could become the first female graduate of West Point to serve in Congress.
District 4: David Winkler, Republican
Branch: Army & Marine Corps, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Former CEO of the veterans charity Wings for Warriors.
District 5: Alfe Goodwin, Republican
Branch: Army & Army National Guard, 2000s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Philadelphia police officer served alongside her brother in Iraq.
District 6: Chrissy Houlahan (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Air Force, 1980s
Daughter and granddaughter of career naval officers.
District 10: Scott Perry (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 1980s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Serves on the House Transportation and Foriegn Affairs committees.
District 14: Guy Reschenthaler (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee.
District 14: Chris Dziados, Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Was involved in the development of Space Force while serving in the Pentagon.
District 17: Chris Deluzio (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Navy, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
First-term congressman serves on the House Transportation Committee.
District 17: Rob Mercuri, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Senate
David McCormick, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Gulf War
Former Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs.
South Carolina
House
District 2: David Robinson II, Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Became an advocate for missing persons after his son’s disappearance in Arizona.
District 3: Sheri Biggs, Republican
Branch: Air National Guard, 2010s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Afghanistan
Commissioned in the Air Force at age 40 after a nursing career.
District 4: William Timmons (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard, 2010s
Member of the House Republican Steering Committee.
Tennessee
House
7: Mark Green (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army & Army Reserve, 1980s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Served on the mission where Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was captured.
Texas
House
District 2: Daniel Crenshaw (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, Active, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Navy SEAL lost an eye in an IED blast in Afghanistan.
District 3: Keith Seif (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1970s–2000s
Served in Joint Staff assignments in U.S. European Command and NATO.
District 4: Pat Fallon (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1980s–1990s
Was a member of the 1988 Notre Dame football team which won a national championship.
District 6: Jake Ellzey (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Piloted the H-60 Seahawk helicopter, F-14 Tomcat, F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet.
District 8: Morgan Luttrell (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Brother of Marcus Luttrell, whose military service inspired the movie “Lone Survivor.”
District 11: August Pfluger (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Former F-22 pilot who served on President Trump’s national security council staff.
District 13: Ronny Jackson (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Former White House physician was demoted after retirement for improper conduct while on duty.
District 14: Rhonda Hart, Democrat
Branch: Army, 2000s
Lost her daughter in a 2018 school shooting in Santa Fe.
District 22: Troy Nehls (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army National Guard & Reserve, 1980s–2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Has faced criticism for improperly wearing a Combat Infantry Badge.
District 23: Tony Gonzales (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Sits on the House Appropriations and Homeland Security committees.
District 26: Ernest Lineberger III, Democrat
Branch: Navy, Active, 1980s–1990s
20-year career with Texas Instruments as an industrial engineer.
District 28: Jay Furman, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2010s
Served as a naval aviator.
District 36: Brian Babin (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Air Force & Air National Guard, 1970s
Earned his dental degree while in the service.
District 38: Wesley Hunt (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Served as an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter pilot.
Utah
House
District 3: Glenn J. Wright, Democrat
Branch: Air Force, 1960s–1970s
Combat Deployments: Vietnam
Worked as a safety consultant.
Vermont
Senate
Gerald Malloy, Republican,
Branch: Army, 1980s–2000s
Worked as a business executive for a variety of defense-related firms.
Virginia
House
District 2: Jennifer Kiggans (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, Active, 1990s–2000s
Currently serves on the House Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.
District 2: Missy Cotter Smasal, Democrat
Branch: Navy, 2000s
Executive Director for Valor Run, a non-profit that hosts running events to honor military women.
District 3: Bobby Scott (Incumbent), Democrat
Branch: Army National Guard & Reserve, 1970s
Dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation.
District 3: John Sitka III, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1970s–1990s
Former merchant mariner has been involved in advocacy for those careers.
District 5: John McGuire, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–1990s
Former Navy SEAL.
District 6: Ken Mitchell, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1970s–1990s
Worked as a White House advisor for both George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
District 7: Derrick Anderson, Republican
Branch: Army, 2000s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Serves as a Green Beret and a member of the “Old Guard” at Arlington National Cemetery.
District 7: Eugene Vindman, Democrat
Branch: Army, 1990s–2020s
Brother of Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in his first impeachment trial.
District 8: Jerry Torres, Republican
Branch: Army & National Guard, 1970s–2000s
Served in Army Special Forces as a Green Beret.
District 11: Michael Van Meter, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–1990s
Spent 20 years in various roles at the FBI.
Senate
Hung Cao, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Former special operations explosive ordnance disposal officer.
Washington
House
District 2: Cody Hard, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s
Worked as an aircraft mechanic while in the ranks.
District 3: Joe Kent, Republican
Branch: Army, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Husband of Shannon Kent, a sailor who was killed in fighting in Syria.
District 4: Jerrod Sessler, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1980s–1990s
Former NASCAR driver who competed in Northwest Series events.
District 6: Drew MacEwen, Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s
After the military, founded a financial services firm.
District 10: Don Hewett, Republican
Branch: Air Force, 1980s
Worked as an engineer for Boeing and Microsoft.
West Virginia
House
District 2: Steven Wendelin, Democrat
Branch: Navy & Navy Reserve, 1980s–2020s
Combat Deployments: Iraq
Former networks manager for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
Wisconsin
House
District 3: Derrick Van Ordern (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Navy, 1990s–2010s
Combat Deployments: Iraq & Afghanistan
Authored the book “A Navy SEAL’s Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood.”
District 5: Scott Fitzgerald (Incumbent), Republican
Branch: Army, 1980s–2000s
Serves on the House Financial Services and Judiciary committees.
Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.