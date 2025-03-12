New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the second-ranking Democrat on the chamber’s armed services committee, announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection in 2026.

The 78-year-old former New Hampshire governor has been a prominent national security and military policy voice for Senate Democrats for more than a decade. In addition to her 14 years on the armed services panel, Shaheen was the first woman ever to serve as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a statement, Shaheen said she planned to serve out the remainder of her current term.

“There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world,” she said. “And while I’m not seeking reelection, believe me, I am not retiring. I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country.”

Shaheen has been a vocal supporter of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and restarted the bipartisan Senate NATO Observer Group in 2018 to help strengthen U.S. support for that alliance.

She has also been a driving force in efforts to expand the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program to help former foreign nationals who assisted with U.S. war efforts in Afghanistan relocate to safer areas.

Shaheen has served as co-chair of the Senate’s bipartisan National Guard Caucus, pushing for friendlier personnel policies and increased investment in the force. And she has been a longtime advocate for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and further investment in New England’s shipbuilding workforce.

Fellow Senate Armed Services Committee Democrat Gary Peters of Michigan announced last month that he also will not seek reelection next year. Both states are expected to be key battlegrounds for control of the Senate in 2027.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, with two independent senators caucusing with the Democrats.

