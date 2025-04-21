Senate lawmakers will get their long-awaited chance to grill Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins over his department reform plans early next month, leaders of the chamber’s veterans policy panel announced Monday.

The top VA executive is scheduled to testify before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee on May 7 as part of the chamber’s preparation for the department’s fiscal 2026 request. Similar appearances from other Cabinet officials are expected throughout the month.

In a statement, Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran said that Collins “will testify before the committee to lay out the department’s plans for improving the VA over the next four years and providing quality and timely care and benefits to our nation’s heroes and their families.”

“This will be an opportunity for members of the committee to ask questions about recent and planned changes underway at VA and for our committee to receive an overview of the secretary’s goals and priorities three months after his bipartisan confirmation,” he added.

RELATED

Since that bipartisan confirmation vote in February, several Democratic senators have publicly disavowed their support for Collins and demanded he return to Capitol Hill to answer for rumored and promised changes at VA.

Those plans include tens of thousands of potential jobs cuts in coming months, as well as significantly restructuring support contracts across the department.

In addition, Collins’ announcements that VA will end nearly all support services for transgender veterans and eliminate diversity and inclusion programs across the workforce have drawn anger and ire from Democrats.

For his part, Collins has struck back on social media, accusing critics of fear-mongering and maintaining the status quo in the face of mounting problems with the VA bureaucracy.

Traditionally, the VA secretary makes appearances before each chamber’s appropriations and oversight committees each spring as lawmakers negotiate the annual federal spending plan. Collins was scheduled to appear before the House Appropriations Committee earlier this month, but lawmakers postponed that event because of other legislative work.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.